Left Menu
Development News Edition

SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. gets MFI Grading uplift from ICRA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 13-05-2020 13:55 IST
SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. gets MFI Grading uplift from ICRA

New Delhi, May 13th, 2020: SATYA MicroCapital Ltd., one of the country’s leading and fastest-growing MFIs, has recently received an upgrade in its MFI grading by 1 point from M2 to M2+. The rating upgrade by ICRA is based on the company’s sustained performance improvement and outlook. Further, the grading factors in growth of company’s efficient IT infrastructure, data security systems forming a backbone of its current scale of operations, prudent credit underwriting processes, a three-layered loan origination, appraisal process and capital support from investors. In addition, ability of the company to recruit and train personnel, maintain good client retention rates given the high competition and maintain adequate capitalization levels as the company scales-up operations also serves as key factors from a grading perspective. Pertaining to the benefits bestowed by technological advancement in this era of digital age, SATYA is fundamentally focused towards digital transactions and cashless collections.

This lift is indicative of strength and governance of the MFI wherein the employees and senior management team is endowed with good understanding of the microfinance industry. Satya’s management team, led by Mr. Vivek Tiwari – MD & CEO, SATYA MicroCapital Limited has experience of more than Two Decades in the microfinance sector and retail lending space. Sharing his viewpoint on the company’s growth scale, Mr. Vivek Tiwari, said, “We are working the very best in our potential towards constituting a 360degree paperless and cashless operational structure in impending course of time. In today’s crisis, we are working towards serving underserved and marginalized people in the society, for the provision of the best micro financial services to our vast client portfolio fueled by our remarkable efforts and hard work and we will continue to do so henceforth." Headquartered in the capital city of New Delhi, with first loan disbursement at Sikandrabad branch in Bulandshar district of Uttar Pradesh, SATYA initiated the course of its operational journey in January 2017. Since then, the MFI catalogued a remarkable growth rate, having recently achieved an Assets under Management (AUM) value of over Rs. 1000 crore. Giving center stage to its phenomenal growth, SATYA has marked its presence in 131 districts in 22 states/UTs with a geographically diversified portfolio. Provided the scale of operations, the company’s portfolio is diversified with the top 10 districts accounting for nearly 22% of the managed portfolio. PWR PWR

TRENDING

Why Sherlock Season 5 will surely return with Benedict Cumberbatch & Martin Freeman

Netflix’s spokesperson on Mindhunter Season 3, what latest we know

Russia's top oil province braces for 15% output cut

UK researchers try to crack genetic riddle of COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

Back to work as England's COVID-19 lockdown eases

The coronavirus lockdown began easing up in England on Wednesday, with workers unable to work from home able to head to work but advised to avoid public transport and opt for cycling, walking or driving as far as possible. Under the step by...

All-party meeting to decide on Lanka polls remains inconclusive

An all-party meeting convened by Sri Lankas election commission to decide whether to hold parliamentary polls in June remained inconclusive, party members said on Wednesday. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolved the opposition-controlled P...

Slowly but steady, China strives to make widespread virus testing the new normal

Beijing resident Wang Yukun was happy to comply in April when the construction firm he works for told him hed need to take a test for the novel coronavirus before he could come back to work, even though he was at low risk of having the dise...

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES SBI

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSELUSDINR 74.55 76.05 74.49 76.21EURINR 80.29 83.10 80.23 83.26GBP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020