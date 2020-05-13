SATYA MicroCapital Ltd. gets MFI Grading uplift from ICRA

New Delhi, May 13th, 2020: SATYA MicroCapital Ltd., one of the country’s leading and fastest-growing MFIs, has recently received an upgrade in its MFI grading by 1 point from M2 to M2+. The rating upgrade by ICRA is based on the company’s sustained performance improvement and outlook. Further, the grading factors in growth of company’s efficient IT infrastructure, data security systems forming a backbone of its current scale of operations, prudent credit underwriting processes, a three-layered loan origination, appraisal process and capital support from investors. In addition, ability of the company to recruit and train personnel, maintain good client retention rates given the high competition and maintain adequate capitalization levels as the company scales-up operations also serves as key factors from a grading perspective. Pertaining to the benefits bestowed by technological advancement in this era of digital age, SATYA is fundamentally focused towards digital transactions and cashless collections.

This lift is indicative of strength and governance of the MFI wherein the employees and senior management team is endowed with good understanding of the microfinance industry. Satya’s management team, led by Mr. Vivek Tiwari – MD & CEO, SATYA MicroCapital Limited has experience of more than Two Decades in the microfinance sector and retail lending space. Sharing his viewpoint on the company’s growth scale, Mr. Vivek Tiwari, said, “We are working the very best in our potential towards constituting a 360degree paperless and cashless operational structure in impending course of time. In today’s crisis, we are working towards serving underserved and marginalized people in the society, for the provision of the best micro financial services to our vast client portfolio fueled by our remarkable efforts and hard work and we will continue to do so henceforth." Headquartered in the capital city of New Delhi, with first loan disbursement at Sikandrabad branch in Bulandshar district of Uttar Pradesh, SATYA initiated the course of its operational journey in January 2017. Since then, the MFI catalogued a remarkable growth rate, having recently achieved an Assets under Management (AUM) value of over Rs. 1000 crore. Giving center stage to its phenomenal growth, SATYA has marked its presence in 131 districts in 22 states/UTs with a geographically diversified portfolio. Provided the scale of operations, the company’s portfolio is diversified with the top 10 districts accounting for nearly 22% of the managed portfolio. PWR PWR