Fuel cargo loaded at Iran sets sail to Venezuela -data
At least one tanker carrying fuel loaded at an Iranian port set sail to crisis-stricken Venezuela, according to vessel tracking data from Refinitiv Eikon, which could help ease an acute scarcity of gasoline in the South American country. The Iran-flagged medium tanker Clavel earlier on Wednesday passed the Suez Canal after loading fuel at the end of March at Iran's Bandar Abbas port, according to the data.
Four other vessels of the same size, all of them flagged by Iran and loaded with fuel at or near Bandar Abbas, are about to cross the Atlantic Ocean after passing Suez. They have not yet set their final destinations, the data showed. Both Iran and Venezuela are subject to U.S. sanctions affecting their oil industries.
Neither PDVSA nor Venezuela's oil ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.
