UK plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports - FT
The United Kingdom is making plans to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports in an attempt to advance progress on a free trade agreement, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Thursday.
UK's Department for International Trade was considering a "big concession package" to negotiators from the United States over the coming months to cut the cost of certain agricultural imports, the FT https://on.ft.com/3cyEtII reported, citing government officials.
