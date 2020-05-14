Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 to have significant deflationary impact due to demand evaporation: CEA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 16:11 IST
COVID-19 to have significant deflationary impact due to demand evaporation: CEA

Ruling out any impact of stimulus on the price situation, Chief Economic Advisor K V Subramanian on Thursday said the COVID-19 pandemic has severely dented the demand for non-essential or discretionary goods, creating deflationary conditions. He also said that a good part of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package is designed in a manner that the fiscal deficit remains under control.

"COVID has a significant deflationary impact because demand especially for non-essential or discretionary goods and services will go down significantly. Therefore, it is unlikely that there would be too much inflationary impact through fiscal deficit or stimulus package," Subramanian told PTI in an interview. The proposed stimulus package will generate demand by infusing liquidity into the system and thus perk up the economy, the CEA said.

"A good part of stimulus is utilising leverage to deliver...while at the same time ensuring that the fiscs remain actually under control," he said. Last week, the government raised its market borrowing programme by a whopping 54 per cent of the Budget estimate to Rs 12 lakh crore for the current fiscal to fund a comprehensive stimulus package of Rs 20 lakh crore to fight the COVID-19 crisis.

According to some estimates, Rs 4.2 lakh crore additional borrowing by the government will push the fiscal deficit to 5.8 per cent of the GDP in FY21 as against the budget target of 3.5 per cent. With regards to proposed structural reforms, Subramanian said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent address touched some important aspects like land, labour, laws and liquidity.

"Land and labour are really factor market reforms because these are factor inputs that really affect the cost of doing business and you have seen a lot of changes on these recently at state level," he said. Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have announced fundamental labour reforms and other states are also in line to follow up, he said, adding, Karnataka had just gone ahead and changed the regulation on acquisition of land for business.

Land can now be directly bought from farmers in the state and other states will also imbibe the model, he said. "Land and labour are state-level subjects. What the PM has outlined is what states are implementing. I think from the perspective of the cost of doing business, these are very important," he said.

On growth he said, India will witness a V shape rebound rather than U shape post COVID-crisis. "It is possible that there may be a lot of pessimistic assessments, I would rather be aware of that bias while making judgement. When you look at researches around Spanish Flu of (1918), it was far more devastating. even then it was V shaped recovery," he said.

That is the best estimate that one can make at this point of time, he said. Pointing out that the Spanish Flu was far more devastating than the current COVID crisis, he said, that flu had affected one-third of the global population in contrast to one per cent now by coronavirus and despite all that it was a V shaped recovery then.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

China's task to prevent rebound in local coronavirus cases remains arduous

Chinas task to prevent a rebound in local coronavirus cases remains arduous, the ruling Communist Partys politburo said on Thursday, state television reported.The government should step up targeted prevention and control measures for cluste...

Will ensure screams of migrant workers reach govt: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will ensure that the screams of migrant workers reach the government and described them as the ones carrying the countrys flagThere is a dense darkness and these are difficult times, h...

Bengal govt has arranged 105 more trains to ferry stranded migrants back home: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government has made arrangements for 105 more trains to bring back people stuck in different parts of the country, amid claims by opposition that the state is not taking adequa...

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll rises, potential second wave feared

Spains daily coronavirus death toll rose on Thursday to its highest in a week as authorities warned that a second wave of the outbreak was possible after a nationwide antibody survey showed about 5 of the population had contracted the virus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020