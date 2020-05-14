Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vijay Mallya loses leave to appeal against extradition to India in UK Supreme Court

PTI | London | Updated: 14-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 14-05-2020 20:56 IST
Vijay Mallya loses leave to appeal against extradition to India in UK Supreme Court
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

In a huge legal blow to Vijay Mallya, the embattled liquor baron on Thursday lost his application seeking leave to appeal his extradition to India in the UK Supreme Court, setting a 28-day clock on his removal from the UK. The UK top court's decision marks a big legal setback to the 64-year-old flamboyant businessman, who last month lost his High Court appeal against an extradition order to India on charges of fraud and money laundering related to unrecovered loans to his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. Mallya had 14 days to file his latest application to seek permission to move the higher court on the High Court judgment from April 20, which dismissed his appeal against a Westminster Magistrates' Court extradition order certified by the UK Home Secretary. The latest decision, referred to as a "pronouncement", means that under the India-UK Extradition Treaty, the UK Home Office is now expected to formally certify the court order for Mallya to be extradited to India within 28 days.

"The court having signified its intention to refuse to certify a point of law of general public importance with a view to an appeal to the Supreme Court," notes the pronouncement by Lord Justice Stephen Irwin and Justice Elisabeth Laing, the two-member bench at the Royal Courts of Justice in London presiding over the appeal. It sets the 28-day "required period', as defined by Section 36 and Section 118 of the UK Extradition Act 2003, within which the extradition must be carried out.

The UK Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Mallya's appeal to certify a point of law was rejected on all three counts – of hearing oral submissions, grant a certificate on the questions as drafted, and grant permission to appeal to the Supreme Court. The government of India response to the appeal application had been submitted earlier this week. Earlier on Thursday, Mallya took to Twitter to reiterate his plea for the Indian government to take the money owed to the Indian PSU banks.

"Please take my money unconditionally and close," he said. The leave to appeal to the Supreme Court is on a point of law of general public importance, which according to experts is a very high threshold that is not often met. As a further step, in principle, Mallya can also apply to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, to prevent his extradition on the basis that he will not receive a fair trial and that he will be detained in conditions that breach Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights, to which the UK is a signatory. The extradition process would be held up if such an application is made to the ECHR and until it is decided.

However, the threshold for an ECHR appeal is also extremely high, with very limited chance of success in Mallya's case because he would also have to demonstrate that his arguments on those grounds before the UK courts have been previously rejected. Therefore, the dismissal of the High Court appeal last month and the rejection for a further leave to appeal this week marks a major turning point for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) case against the businessman, who has been on bail in the UK since his arrest on an extradition warrant in April 2017.

"We have held there is a prima facie case both of misrepresentation and of conspiracy, and thus there is also a prima facie case of money laundering," Justices Irwin and Laing had ruled last month. Mallya, declared a fugitive by India, has been based in the UK since March 2016 and remains on bail on an extradition warrant executed three years ago by Scotland Yard on April 18, 2017. The High Court verdict in April upheld the 2018 ruling by Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at the end of a year-long extradition trial in December 2018 that the former Kingfisher Airlines boss had a "case to answer" in the Indian courts.

Mallya has in the past been called the "King of Good Times" for his lavish lifestyle. She found there was "clear evidence of dispersal and misapplication of the loan funds" and accepted a prima facie case of fraud and a conspiracy to launder money against Mallya, which has now also been accepted by the High Court.

The Chief Magistrate had also dismissed any bars to extradition on the grounds of the prison conditions under which the businessman would be held, as she accepted the Indian government's assurances that he would receive all necessary medical care behind bars at Barrack 12 in Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. India and the UK have an Extradition Treaty signed in 1992 and in force since November 1993. Two major extraditions have taken place under this Treaty so far – Samirbhai Vinubhai Patel, who was sent back to India in 2016 to face trial in connection with his involvement in the post-Godhra riots of 2002, and more recently alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla, sent back in February this year to face match-fixing charges.

TRENDING

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Angre Port leases out land to Arjun Refineries for edible oil unit

Why The Curse of Oak Island will return with Season 8, team determined not to leave island

Tata Motors resumes operations at two plants, working on starting the rest in next few days

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Automation Post-COVID 19: Narrative to change, adoption to increase

When the pandemic subsides, the narrative about automation leading to devastating consequences will somehow change and an increasing number of enterprises will consider adopting automated technologies to mitigate future risks....

Videos

Latest News

2 deaths, 144 fresh coronavirus cases in UP; tally rises to 3,902

With 144 more people being confirmed positive for coronavirus, the number of cases rose to 3,902 in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday while two persons died of the infection in the state, officials said. A total of 3,092 cases have been reported so...

Assam CM appeals to people not to panic over Covid

With Assam reporting 22 fresh Covid cases since Wednesday,Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday urged people not to panic and emphasised only staying united in the fight against the pandemic can bring victory. He appealed to people ...

265 COVID-19 cases bring Ahmedabad tally near 7,000; 19 die

The number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat rose to 6,910 on Thursday after 265 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 465, said health department officials. Out of the tota...

ITFC approved US$5.8billion trade financing in 2019: Annual Report

The International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation ITFC www.ITFC-IDB.org, member of the Islamic Development Bank IsDB Group, today released its 2019 Annual Development Effectiveness Report ADER. In 2019, ITFC approved US5.8 billion trade ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020