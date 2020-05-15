Harley-Davidson launches home delivery of bikes

Cult bike maker Harley-Davidson on Friday said it has launched home delivery for its motorcycles besides extending service warranties in the wake of the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Continuing with contactless services, the company has formalized the Harley-Davidson Home Delivery program, Harley-Davidson India said in a statement. "This will help customers explore the range of Harley-Davidson models on H-D.com and then directly connect with a dealer expert via the dealer locator to discuss their purchase and payment opportunities. Home deliveries are free for distance up to 40kms from the dealership and chargeable for every extra kilometer," it added. Harley-Davidson Managing Director - Asia Emerging Markets and India Sajeev Rajasekharan said, "For an experiential brand like ours, it is critical to stay engaged with customers and enthusiasts continuously, keeping them hooked to the brand. We have introduced a number of initiatives to keep them motivated and look forward to riding." As part of several initiatives launched in April and May, the company said it is also offering 30-day extension for Harley owners whose product warranties are expiring during the lockdown period. "The brand will also provide a 60-day extension to customers who fall under the HDFS (Harley-Davidson Financial Services) planned maintenance program. The H-D contact centre and Road-Side Assistance will continue to provide support services to all customers," it added.