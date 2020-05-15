Auto components maker Munjal Showa resumes partial operations

Auto components maker Munjal Showa Ltd on Friday said it has resumed partial operations at its manufacturing facilities located at Gurugram, Manesar and Haridwar following relaxation given by the government for the ongoing third phase of lockdown. The company is engaging minimum manpower and resumed operations in the facilities after obtaining requisite permission from government authorities and district administrations as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs, Munjal Showa said in a regulatory filing.

The manufacturing at these plants shall be ramped up in a phased manner, it added. "Due care has been taken to put into place social distancing norms and other safety and preventive measures as per the guidelines issued by the authorities for prevention of COVID-19," it said, adding the company is monitoring the situation continuously and shall take appropriate decisions accordingly. The company shall resume its full operations as soon as situation so permits, Munjal Showa said.