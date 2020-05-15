Polish PM says expects GDP to rebound in 2021

Polish PM says expects GDP to rebound in 2021Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 16:40 IST
Poland's economy will shrink this year by several percent, but may recover its losses in 2021, the country's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.
Morawiecki also said during a news conference at a biscuit factory near Warsaw that inflation would decelerate, but he hoped there would be no deflation in Poland.
