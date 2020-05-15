Left Menu
Development News Edition

Industrial production plunges unprecedented 11.2 per cent in April

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2020 19:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2020 19:54 IST
Industrial production plunges unprecedented 11.2 per cent in April

American industry suffered the most severe plunge on record last month with factories, mines and utilities battered by the coronavirus pandemic. The Federal Reserve said Friday that its industrial production index tumbled a record 11.2 per cent in April.

Manufacturing output also posted a record drop — 13.7 per cent — as production of cars, trucks, and auto parts plummeted more than 70 per cent. Production of aerospace and other transportation products, metals, and furniture fell around 20 per cent. Output dropped 6.1 per cent at mines and 0.9 per cent at utilities. The implosion of the US industrial sector was not unexpected, but the scale of the collapse was stunning.

Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets, wrote: "one can't help but grimace." Industry was running at 64.9 per cent of capacity last month, shattering the previous record low set in the Great Recession year 2009. Factory capacity utilization also hit a record low 61.1 per cent. Manufacturing may get a boost over the coming week as auto plants begin to reopen.

"Auto output at the large factories is slated to resume on Monday," said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, "so we should see a pickup in manufacturing activity in May." The lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed to combat COVID-19 have brought economic activity to a near-standstill. The United States lost nearly 21 million jobs last month, and unemployment surged to 14.7 per cent, highest since the Great Depression.

US gross domestic product — the broadest measure of economic output — is expected to crater at a 40 per cent annual rate from April-June, biggest drop in records dating back to 1947. The Commerce Department reported Friday that retail sales dropped a record 16 per cent in April.

TRENDING

Earthquake of magnitude 6.4 strikes near Tonopah, Nevada - USGS

Austria's junior minister for culture first to quit over coronavirus fall-out

Austrian princess married to Indian origin chef passes away

Astronomers using Subaru Telescope determine that TRAPPIST-1 planetary orbits are not misaligned

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Governance Post-COVID-19: Democracies will have to reform for survival

COVID-19 has emerged as a challenge as well as an opportunity for the governments throughout the world to prove themselves on various fronts of governance particularly in maintaining the supply of essentials. The weak systems are falling ap...

Ensuring Startups' survival during COVID-19 lockdowns through adaptability

Historically, recessions have seen the creation and survival of many successful businesses around the world....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's health minister resigns after just weeks on the job

Brazils health minister Nelson Teich handed in his resignation on Friday, his office said, after less than a month on the job as the country becomes a world hotspot for coronavirus.Teich, who disagreed with right-wing President Jair Bolsona...

White House's Kudlow floats cutting U.S. corporate tax rate in half

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday floated the idea of cutting the corporate tax rate in half for U.S. companies who bring their operations back from other countries.Why not provide a 50 discount for the corporate tax rate ...

WHO head says vaccines, medicines must be fairly shared to beat COVID-19

Scientists and researchers are working at breakneck speed to find solutions for COVID-19 but the pandemic can only be beaten with equitable distribution of medicines and vaccines, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday.Tra...

US on track to pull troops from Afghanistan despite turmoil

The United States is on track to meet its commitment to the Taliban to withdraw several thousand troops from Afghanistan by summer, even as violence flares, the peace process is stalled, and Kabul struggles in political deadlock. US officia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020