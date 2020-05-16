Left Menu
Iraq buys 1.09 mln tonnes local wheat so far this season

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 16-05-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 16-05-2020 20:19 IST
Iraq’s grain board said on Saturday it has procured more than 1.09 million tonnes of local wheat since the start of the harvest season last month.

The agriculture ministry has said it expects local production to reach 6 million tonnes in the April-May harvest season.

Iraq, a major Middle East grain importer, said in March it would need to import 1 million tonnes of wheat this year to boost reserves amid growing concerns that measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic globally would slow the food supply chain.

