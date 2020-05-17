BPCL outlet giving free meals to migrant labourers in MP

BPCL outlet giving free meals to migrant labourers in MPPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-05-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 17:58 IST
Petroleum major Bharat Petroleum said that one of its outlets on the Agra-Mumbai highway in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh is providing free meals to migrant labourers who are travelling back to their homes. BP-Guna is a Company Owned Company Operated Outlet (COCO) situated at Patai village on Agra-Mumbai National Highway No. 3 (New NH-46), the company said.
"In the last fortnight, we have observed an increase in traffic at this stretch by 70 per cent and migrant labourers started halting at our outlet in large numbers," it said. Around 25,000 migrant workers have visited and halted at the outlet in the last 15 days, it said. On average, 1,800-2,000 of workers have started entering the outlet every day currently, it added. The outlet during this time of COVID-19 crisis ensures that migrant community is taken care by providing them with wholesome food, facilities for resting, washing and bathing, it said.
