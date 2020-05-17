Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Gove says EU trade deal can be done despite talks stalemate

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 17-05-2020 18:00 IST
UK's Gove says EU trade deal can be done despite talks stalemate
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Senior British government minister Michael Gove said on Sunday there was a post-Brexit trade deal to be done with the European Union providing the bloc agreed to compromise, days after both sides said talks were making little progress.

The United Kingdom left the EU on Jan. 31 but the main terms of its membership remain in place for a transition period until the end of this year to allow it time to negotiate a free trade agreement. Both Britain's and the EU's chief negotiators on Friday gave downbeat assessments of the latest round of talks, saying the other side had to give ground if any progress was to be made.

The stalemate has raised the prospect that there will be no deal struck, a scenario that would damage global trade as the world copes with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, investors' concerns about the state of the trade negotiations pushed sterling to its lowest level in more than a month.

The main sticking point in the talks has been the so-called "level playing field" rules to ensure fair competition. The EU says they are indispensable to ensure Britain does not undercut its standards, but Britain rejects them as binding it to European laws. Gove, the British Cabinet Office Minister, said this and issues such as future fishing rights remained sticking points.

"We're making it clear to the EU we can't do a deal on those terms," he told Sky News. "But I am confident that there is a deal to be done. It just requires a degree of flexibility on the EU side which I'm sure that they will appreciate they need to show." However, in a demonstration of the hurdles ahead, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney - who played a key role in Britain's EU exit talks due to the border Ireland shares with the British province of Northern Ireland - said Britain had to move on the level playing field issue to break the deadlock.

He told Irish national broadcaster RTE on Sunday that Britain was "essentially rewriting" what it had committed to in the political declaration of the Brexit deal. "Until the UK changes its approach in the context of giving the EU assurance that they are not going to effectively deregulate their economy while expecting free access in the EU single market, I think we're going to continue to be in real difficulty in these talks," he added.

Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that the government was preparing to walk away altogether if no progress was made at the next round of talks due to begin in 15 days' time and if the EU did not shift. "Breakdown is entirely possible," an unnamed senior government source told the paper.

The Sunday Times said a no-deal planning committee, chaired by Gove, was now going to meet regularly and that officials who had been seconded to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak were being moved back to plan for this eventuality.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 to see plenty of heroes, get more info on Saitama & Garou

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Attack on Titan Season 4: Plot, cast revealed, last season likely to be divided into 2 blocks

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 release in 2021, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

China's envoy to Israel found dead at home, likely of natural causes -official

Chinas ambassador to Israel was found dead in his residence on Sunday and initial indications were that he had died of natural causes, an Israeli official said.Du Wei, 57, became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassys w...

No spike in coronavirus in places reopening, U.S. health secretary says

Authorities are not seeing spikes in coronavirus cases in places that are reopening but are seeking increases in some areas that remain closed, U.S. health secretary Alex Azar said on Sunday.We are seeing that in places that are opening wer...

Sterling & Wilson bags AUD 615 mn solar EPC order in Australia

Leading solar power generation company Sterling Wilson Solar SWSL has bagged its largest EPC contract from Australia worth over AUD 615 million over Rs 3,000 crore, including an AUD 85 million worth of operation and maintenance contract fo...

NDMA issues order to extend lockdown till May 31

The National Disaster Management Authority NDMA on Sunday issued the order to continue coronavirus-induced lockdown measures till May 31. Accordingly, the National Executive committee has been asked to issue guidelines keeping in view econo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020