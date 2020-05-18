Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt’s stimulus package won't stop GDP from contracting in FY21: Analysts

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 12:48 IST
Govt’s stimulus package won't stop GDP from contracting in FY21: Analysts

The government’s reform moves and stimulus package will only help the deeply-impacted growth process in the medium term of over three years and will not push up the GDP in the short term, analysts at two foreign brokerages said on Monday. The analysts at Bank of America (BofA) and Nomura maintained their earlier GDP estimates suggesting a contraction of 0.1 per cent and 5 per cent, respectively, for FY21 even after the announcement of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last week announced a stimulus of up to Rs 20 lakh crore or 10 per cent of GDP, with a view to help arrest the slide in growth because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the specifics of the package in a series of press conference ending Sunday.

“The package may fall short of mitigating the near-term challenges for some businesses, but it is better designed to improve India's medium-term growth potential and attract long-term risk capital,” analysts at the Japanese brokerage Nomura said. They also added that there are no “silver bullets” in the package.

Concurring with this view, BofA analysts said reforms in agriculture, mining, power and industry, higher foreign direct investment in defence and opening up of all sectors to the private sector will help to push up potential growth over time. “In the near term, GDP will likely contract by 12 per cent in the June quarter, and by 0.1 per cent in FY21,” they added. Maintaining its 5 per cent contraction estimate, Nomura said the government has aimed for “maximum bang for minimum buck” as most of the relief is either regulatory in nature or reflected in its contingent liabilities, rather than explicit budgetary support. The brokerage said the dent to the fiscal deficit as a result of the package will be only 0.8 per cent, and India will end FY21 with the gap number at 7 per cent.

It, however, welcomed that the government has used the crisis to push through politically sensitive reform measures. Nomura said that the packages have so far desisted from addressing the woes of particular sectors like travel and hospitality, and the additional money provided for employment guarantee will ensure migrants to stay back in the villages and may cause labour supply issues in cities. BofA said the Reserve Bank will go for a 0.75 per cent more of rate cuts by October and conduct open market operations of USD 75 billion to find the fiscal deficit. The Finance Ministry will follow up with interest subventions for small businesses and real estate, and use instruments like recap bonds to recapitalise state-run lenders, it added..

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Arjun Rampal gets beard trimmed by girlfriend Gabriella

Actor Arjun Rampal on Monday shared a video announcing that he is finally getting his beard trimmed with the help of his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Arjun admitted that due to lockdown extension he cant grow his beard any further.The ...

COVID-19 positive cases in Odisha rise to 876

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases till 9 am in Odisha reached 876, after 48 new cases were reported in the state on Monday, according to Odisha Information and Public Relations Department. Three cases have been reported in Kendrap...

Taiwan says did not receive WHO meeting invite, issue off the table for now

Despite strong efforts Taiwan did not get invited to this weeks meeting of a key World Health Organization WHO body due to Chinese pressure, its foreign minister said on Monday, adding they had agreed to put the issue off until later this y...

EXCLUSIVE-Huge fentanyl haul seized in Golden Triangle as Asian crime gangs shift to opioids

Myanmar police say they have seized a huge haul of liquid fentanyl, the first time one of the dangerous synthetic opioids that have ravaged North America has been found in Asias Golden Triangle drug-producing region.In a signal that Asias d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020