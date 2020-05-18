Govt's fiscal stimulus package hopelessly inadequate: Chidambaram

Govt's fiscal stimulus package hopelessly inadequate: ChidambaramPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:09 IST
The Congress on Monday said the fiscal stimulus package announced by the government is "hopelessly inadequate" given the gravity of the economic crisis as it amounts to only Rs 1.86 lakh crore, which is 0.91 per cent of the GDP. The party sought a revised and comprehensive package of 10 per cent of the GDP. Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said the stimulus package has left several sections like the poor, migrants, farmers, labourers, workers, small shopkeepers and middle class high and dry.
"We express our thorough disappointment and request the government to reconsider the stimulus package and announce a revised and comprehensive fiscal stimulus package of not less than Rs 10 lakh crore of real additional expenditure equivalent to 10 per cent of GDP," he said at a press conference through video-conferencing. Chidambaram also accused the government of being opportunistic by pushing reforms. It is bypassing Parliament and a discussion on the package and this will be strongly resisted, he added.
"I think the government is deliberately sidelining Parliament. A meeting of the Parliamentary Committee should at least be held to discuss the fiscal stimulus package," he said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Congress
- P Chidambaram
- Parliament
- Parliamentary Committee
ALSO READ
Congress refuses rapid coronavirus testing offer from Trump administration
Shivakumar condemns arrest of women Congress leaders demanding action against BJP MLAs for repacking government food items
Ahmed Patel directs Congress state units to help migrants purchase train tickets to get back home
Despite repeated demands by Congress, central govt and Rail Ministry have chosen to ignore migrants' free travel home: Sonia Gandhi.
State units of Congress will bear cost of rail travel of every needy worker, migrant labourer: Sonia Gandhi.