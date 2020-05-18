Left Menu
Hyderabad based food tech company Laalsa gets USD 1 million in funding and eyes on expanding Pan India

Hyderabad based food technology company, Laalsa started its operations a couple of years ago, intending to bring in an innovative digital-platform to the overly competitive, online food-ordering market.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 18-05-2020 14:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 14:15 IST
Laalsa Team. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hyderabad based food technology company, Laalsa started its operations a couple of years ago, intending to bring in an innovative digital-platform to the overly competitive, online food-ordering market. There have already been some big names in the market for online food delivery in the past few years, with some very big names such as Food Panda, UberEats, and Tiny Owl ceasing to exist in a short time. Laalsa, however, was bent on creating a fully sustainable, online digital platform for restaurants.

With over 6000 restaurants on-board, Yumzy, the brainchild of Laalsa, caught the attention of angel investors from the F&B industry and successfully raised USD 1 million in funding. With the investment provided, Laalsa proved to be an instant success across four major cities - Hyderabad, Vizag, Bengaluru and Chennai. "At present, the need for alternate platforms from restaurateurs and hoteliers has become a need-of-the-hour. High dependency on food aggregators coupled with high commission-based models is leaving restaurants in a fix, and that's where our food science platform comes into the picture," said Suresh Redyam, Laalsa's CEO, speaking about the product.

"Enabling and Empowering Restaurants" is Laalsa's mission statement. To bridge the gap between food aggregators and lack of technical know-how, Laalsa has come up with unique and intuitive solutions for the benefit of the F&B Industry. Laalsa, incorporating artificial intelligence and consumer behavior analytics, provides restaurants with valuable insights and helps restaurateurs make well-informed decisions. Food aggregators, besides levying high commissions on restaurants, are getting involved in conflicting business models, opening cloud kitchens and using pre-existing consumer data to their benefit.

Although this seems like a negligible aspect, it is affecting the customer-base of restaurants significantly. "These hurdles faced by Restaurants today are what we wish to tackle. By allowing restaurants to have complete control over their affairs and customers, Laalsa aims at being an enabler rather than an aggregator," said Suresh Redyam, CEO of Laalsa, who's expecting over 15,000 restaurants signing up with Laalsa by the end of this year.

With the help of in-depth analysis and subscription-based models, Laalsa empowers restaurants to have utmost authority. Restaurants focus on their core activities and have direct control over their day-to-day operations without having to shell-out on higher commissions and ads. Yumzy, Laalsa's food delivery app helps consumers place orders based on superior personalizations, making it one of the few "intuitive, suggestion based" apps in India. Another key benefit to consumers is drawn in the form of higher discounts and better offers, as Laalsa empowers and uplifts restaurants with no-strings attaches benefits.

"Contactless Solutions" are the contemporary solutions sought-for by Restaurants today. To equip restaurants with a cutting-edge tool of hygiene and to uplift dining experience for consumers, Laalsa introduced "Dinezy". A Contactless Solution helping restaurants maximise safety by minimising touch points for Consumers. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

