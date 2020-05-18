Left Menu
Development News Edition

ATS ELGi unveils new vehicle sterilisation solutions

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 18-05-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 15:44 IST
ATS ELGi unveils new vehicle sterilisation solutions

ATS ELGi, a leading garage equipment manufacturer and distributor and a subsidiary of Elgi Equipments Limited, on Monday announced the launch of its new range of vehicle sterilisation solutions. Elgi Equipments is a global supplier of compressed air solutions.

The ozone air steriliser uses ozone (a natural form of activated oxygen) to eliminate bacteria, virus, moulds, allergens, odours and harmful pollutants like volatile organic compounds (VOCs) ensuring a safe and clean in-vehicle environment. The air steriliser is applicable to small passenger cars, sedans, SUVs, commercial vehicles-SCV/LCV/HCV driver cabins and even ambulances.

ATS ELGi has endeavoured to build a range of solutions that provide its customers a clean and safe in-vehicle environment, the company's managing director Praveen Tiwari said in a press release here. The team at ATS ELGi offers the ozone air steriliser as an easy-to-use machine which is compact, portable and requiring zero maintenance and consumables, he said.

Disinfecting a mid-size car or a commercial vehicle cabin ranging from SCV, LCV to HCV is possible in approximately 10 minutes, while an SUV or a van will complete the process in 20 minutes. The ozone air steriliser uses 12V DC current via the vehicle battery to transform natural air or normal O2 molecules into ozone or O3 molecules, thereby nullifying the need for additional chemicals or disinfectants which might be harmful or leave behind a residue, Tiwari said.

"In the weeks ahead and as we move to a post-coronavirus world, ATS ELGI will be launching several innovative solutions focusing on sanitising public places, super markets, shopping malls, cinemas, and even airports and railway stations," he said. Also on the anvil are solutions for disinfecting vehicle exteriors spanning two-wheelers, passenger cars and heavy commercial vehicles, i.e., buses and trucks, he said.

TRENDING

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

IndiGo operates cargo flight from Guangzhou to Kolkata carrying medical supplies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Flights from countries like US have already come, organising more: Jaishankar to Aaditya Thackeray

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said repatriation flights from several countries have already arrived and he was looking forward to organising more, responding to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackerays appeal to bring back...

Maruti Suzuki delivers 5,000 cars in past few days; 1,350 showrooms operational

Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Monday said it has delivered over 5,000 cars in the past few days with over 1,350 showrooms operational across the country at present. The company has put in place comprehensive standard operating procedures SOPs ...

75-year-old woman dies due to COVID-19, toll rises to nine in Bihar: Official.

75-year-old woman dies due to COVID-19, toll rises to nine in Bihar Official....

Amphan turns Super Cyclone, Odisha initiates evacuation

Cyclone Amphan intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia island on May 20, the IMD said. Amphan pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020