ATS ELGi unveils new vehicle sterilisation solutions

ATS ELGi, a leading garage equipment manufacturer and distributor and a subsidiary of Elgi Equipments Limited, on Monday announced the launch of its new range of vehicle sterilisation solutions. Elgi Equipments is a global supplier of compressed air solutions.

The ozone air steriliser uses ozone (a natural form of activated oxygen) to eliminate bacteria, virus, moulds, allergens, odours and harmful pollutants like volatile organic compounds (VOCs) ensuring a safe and clean in-vehicle environment. The air steriliser is applicable to small passenger cars, sedans, SUVs, commercial vehicles-SCV/LCV/HCV driver cabins and even ambulances.

ATS ELGi has endeavoured to build a range of solutions that provide its customers a clean and safe in-vehicle environment, the company's managing director Praveen Tiwari said in a press release here. The team at ATS ELGi offers the ozone air steriliser as an easy-to-use machine which is compact, portable and requiring zero maintenance and consumables, he said.

Disinfecting a mid-size car or a commercial vehicle cabin ranging from SCV, LCV to HCV is possible in approximately 10 minutes, while an SUV or a van will complete the process in 20 minutes. The ozone air steriliser uses 12V DC current via the vehicle battery to transform natural air or normal O2 molecules into ozone or O3 molecules, thereby nullifying the need for additional chemicals or disinfectants which might be harmful or leave behind a residue, Tiwari said.

"In the weeks ahead and as we move to a post-coronavirus world, ATS ELGI will be launching several innovative solutions focusing on sanitising public places, super markets, shopping malls, cinemas, and even airports and railway stations," he said. Also on the anvil are solutions for disinfecting vehicle exteriors spanning two-wheelers, passenger cars and heavy commercial vehicles, i.e., buses and trucks, he said.