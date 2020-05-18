Sany Donates 1 Lakh N95 Masks & 5 Lakh 3 Ply Masks to Govt of Maharashtra through MIDC

The brand has donated 1 lakh N 95 masks & 5 lakh 3 ply masks to Government of Maharashtra through Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for the healthcare and administration professionals of the statePune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Supporting the Government of Maharashtra in its fight against the COVID, Sany, a leading manufacturer of construction, mining & material handling equipment, heavy machinery and renewable energy solutions donated 1 lakh N95 masks & 5 Lakh 3 Ply Masks to Government of Maharashtra through MIDC. Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany South Asia & Sany India handed over the masks to Shri Rajesh Tope, Minister for Public Health & Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra. Sany has been in the forefront in helping people during the lockdown by donating masks & PPE kits to various hospitals and people who have been working at the construction sites. Sany also provided food ration to the needy families who were affected due to the lockdown. Mr. Deepak Garg said, “We firmly believe that the fight against COVID should be a combined effort of the government, corporate houses/industries, healthcare professionals and the citizens in general. Within the company, we are adhering to all possible measures to ensure the safety of all our employees and stakeholders.” Speaking about this initiative, he further added, “As a socially conscious company, we have taken this small but significant step in providing the N95 masks with an intention of keeping our corona warriors i.e. our doctors, nurses, paramedic staff, district administrators and police personnel safe from this deadly virus. I also need to applaud the commendable efforts taken by the health ministry in combating COVID. I sincerely hope that we become a corona free country soon.” Honorable Shri Rajesh Tope, minister of state for Public Health & Family Welfare, Government of Maharashtra thanked Sany for the donation of masks and advised Sany to keep doing such activities for the betterment of people of India. Dr. P. Anbalagan, (IAS), CEO of MIDC said, “It’s really commendable to see that companies like Sany stand united with us in our fight against this invisible enemy. By providing the N95 and 3 Ply Masks, they have helped the real life warriors who are in the frontline and vulnerable to this deadly virus. As far as protective measures are concerned, it is critical to maintain the constant supply of masks and PPE kits to ensure the safety of our frontline workers. Having said that, I urge more companies to come forward and lend their support in whatsoever way possible.” Mr. Subhedar, Joint CEO of MIDC, said, “With the entire country living under the threat of this fast spreading virus, the need of the hour is to follow preventive measures like wearing a mask. This becomes mandatory for our corona warriors who are more vulnerable in contracting COVID-19. Sany’s gesture of providing masks will go a long way in keeping our corona warriors safe and healthy.” Sany has adopted a number of initiatives, both online and offline to promote a healthy and safe atmosphere for their employees. Offline measures like work from home and onsite measures like thermal screening and proper sanitization are being practiced to ensure safety. Online measures include “SANYtization”, which is a digital initiative to promote awareness amongst the whole community through social media channels. About Sany IndiaSany India was incorporated in 2002 and offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, Sany India invested more than INR 500 crore to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in four Business verticals viz: Excavator, Heavy Equipment, Concrete Machinery and Renewable Energy. Presently, Sany India offers products like excavators, truck mounted cranes, all terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more. The company has already established a strong network of around 25 dealers across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. Sany has more than 12000 machines delivered on ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, Sany India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With Government of India’s focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth. About MIDC MIDC was established in 1962, under M.I.D. Act 1961 as the premier industrial infrastructure development agency of Government of Maharashtra. It has one of the largest industrial land banks amongst all the Industrial development corporations in India. Through 16 regional offices, MIDC manages its 289 industrial complexes. Image: (Left to Right): Shri Rajesh Tope, Minister for Public Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of Maharashtra & Mr. Deepak Garg, Managing Director, Sany South Asia & India