Left Menu
Development News Edition

More European flights to resume in July but demand seen low

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 18-05-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2020 20:04 IST
More European flights to resume in July but demand seen low

Finland's national airline, a major carrier between Europe and China, said Monday it will add more flights and routes beginning in July if governments ease their lockdowns enough for travel to resume. The outlook for flying overall, however, remains uncertain, with companies forecasting a slow recovery even next year due to public health restrictions and concerns.

Finnair, which had been forced to temporarily cancel flights to mainland China and other Asian destinations because of the coronavirus, said it will restart in phases, “with a strong focus on Asia, which is strategically important” for the state-controlled airline. The Helsinki-based company said it will fly to Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai, adding it was pending government approval, but also to Nagoya, Osaka and Tokyo Narita in Japan; and to Singapore, Seoul and Bangkok.

“We expect aviation to recover gradually, starting in July”, Finnair Chief Commercial Officer Ole Orver said in a statement. "Our intention is to operate approximately 30% of our normal amount of flights in July, and we will also start long-haul flights to our key Asian destinations. We will then add routes and frequencies month by month as demand recovers.” In July, Finnair would also resume flying to several major cities in Europe as well as six domestic routes. Destinations in Spain, Italy and Poland would be added in August.

The airline does not expect passengers to have to sit next to each other as the numbers are forecast to be small. Spokesperson Paivyt Tallqvist told the AP that customers “are seated as far away from each other as possible” with the exception of families, which can sit together. Seating is reviewed at the gate.

She added that as of Monday, “we require everyone to wear a mask onboard, as masks are considered to be a good solution for those situations where maintaining distance is not possible.” The masks are to be worn during the entire flight but doesn't apply to children under 7. Passengers will be asked to stand at least 1 metre (3.3 feet) from each other at the airport, buses will be kept half empty, and customers will be are asked to avoid unnecessary movement in the cabin.

Budget airline Ryanair, which had been the busiest carrier in Europe before the pandemic hit, has also said it is preparing to restart flights in July, pending an easing in lockdowns. On Monday, it said it expects a record loss of 200 billion euros ($220 billion) for the April-June quarter, when the heaviest restrictions on public life were implemented across Europe. It also expects a slow recovery, estimating it will carry only 50% of its previously forecast number of passengers in the fully year 2021.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 cast revealed, renewal to take time for Covid-19 pandemic

Coronavirus: Amway India gears up to meet increased demand for immunity, nutrition products

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

Four ISIS terrorists killed in Pakistan's Punjab province

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Cities hastily add pandemics to long list of 21st-century threats

In early 2018, parched by a severe drought, Cape Town rallied its residents and businesses to slash water use and stop its taps running dry. Now, lessons from the water crisis are helping the South African city respond to the coronavirus pa...

UK expands virus testing; anyone over 5 with symptoms now eligible

Britain expanded its testing scheme on Monday to allow anyone aged over five with COVID-19 symptoms to book a test to see if they have the virus, health minister Matt Hancock announced.Hancock also said the government had recruited 21,000 s...

Premier League clubs agree group training return from Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training in small groups from Tuesday after the latest stage of Project Restart was approved on Monday. Clubs unanimously voted to allow players to start socially distanced training in a bid to meet the P...

COVID-19 lockdown extended till May 31 in Telangana with fresh guidelines and relaxations, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. PTI SJR VS VS

COVID-19 lockdown extended till May 31 in Telangana with fresh guidelines and relaxations, says CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. PTI SJR VS VS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020