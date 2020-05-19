Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 12:52 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 12:52 IST
MONEY MARKET OPERATIONS

Money Market Operations as on May 18, 2020(Amount in ₹ crore, Rate in Per cent) VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment (I+II+III+IV) 310,108.10 3.17 0.10-4.50 I. Call Money 11,623.17 3.84 2.30-4.45 II. Triparty Repo 206,378.20 3.16 2.90-3.49 III. Market Repo 91,326.73 3.09 0.10-3.60 IV. Repo in Corporate Bond 780.00 4.50 4.50-4.50B. Term Segment I. Notice Money** 435.11 3.90 2.60-4.75 II. Term Money@@ 285.80 - 4.00-6.30 III. Triparty Repo 1,250.00 3.92 3.90-3.95 IV. Market Repo 0.00 - - V. Repo in Corporate Bond 0.00 - -RBI OPERATIONS@ Auction Date Tenor (Days) Maturity Date Amount Current Rate /Cut off RateC. Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) & Marginal Standing Facility (MSF)I. Today's Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo Mon, 18/05/2020 1 Tue, 19/05/2020 760,861.00 3.752. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo - - - - -3. MSF Mon, 18/05/2020 1 Tue, 19/05/2020 24.00 4.654. Long-Term Repo Operations - - - - -5. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations - - - - -6. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 - - - - -7. Net liquidity injected from today's operations[injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -760,837.00II. Outstanding Operations1. Fixed Rate (i) Reverse Repo 2. Variable Rate& (I) Main Operation (a) Reverse Repo (II) Fine Tuning Operations (a) Repo (b) Reverse Repo 3. MSF 4. Long-Term Repo Operations Mon, 24/02/2020 365 Tue, 23/02/2021 25,021.00 5.15 Mon, 17/02/2020 1095 Thu, 16/02/2023 25,035.00 5.15 Mon, 02/03/2020 1094 Wed, 01/03/2023 25,028.00 5.15 Mon, 09/03/2020 1093 Tue, 07/03/2023 25,021.00 5.15 Wed, 18/03/2020 1094 Fri, 17/03/2023 25,012.00 5.155. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations Fri, 27/03/2020 1092 Fri, 24/03/2023 25,009.00 4.40 Fri, 03/04/2020 1095 Mon, 03/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Thu, 09/04/2020 1093 Fri, 07/04/2023 25,016.00 4.40 Fri, 17/04/2020 1091 Thu, 13/04/2023 25,009.00 4.406. Targeted Long Term Repo Operations 2.0 Thu, 23/04/2020 1093 Fri, 21/04/2023 12,850.00 4.40D. Standing Liquidity Facility (SLF) Availed from RBI$ 20,372.46 E. Special Liquidity Facility for Mutual Funds (SLF-MF)$$ 2430.00# F. Net liquidity injected from outstanding operations [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* 260,819.46 G. Net liquidity injected (outstanding including today's operations) [injection (+)/absorption (-)]* -500,017.54 RESERVE POSITION@H. Cash Reserves Position of Scheduled Commercial Banks (i) Cash balances with RBI as on 18/05/2020 419,200.70 (ii) Average daily cash reserve requirement for the fortnight ending 22/05/2020 418,233.00 I. Government of India Surplus Cash Balance Reckoned for Auction as on¥ 18/05/2020 0.00 J. Net durable liquidity [surplus (+)/deficit (-)] as on 24/04/2020 373,872.00 @ Based on Reserve Bank of India (RBI) / Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL)

- Not Applicable / No Transaction** Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 2 to 14 days tenor

@@ Relates to uncollateralized transactions of 15 days to one year tenor$ Includes refinance facilities extended by RBI& As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/1900 dated February 06, 2020¥ As per the Press Release No. 2014-2015/1971 dated March 19, 2015* Net liquidity is calculated as Repo+MSF+SLF+SLFMF-Reverse Repo$$ As per the Press Release No. 2019-2020/2276 dated April 27, 2020# The amount outstanding under SLF-MF includes an amount of ₹2,000 crore allotted on April 27, 2020 and an amount of ₹430 crore allotted on April 30, 2020.

