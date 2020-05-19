Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: FIEO expects 20pc fall in export during FY21

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-05-2020 16:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 16:46 IST
COVID-19: FIEO expects 20pc fall in export during FY21

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said on Tuesday that the export from the country is expected to fall by 20 per cent in the current fiscal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The outlook is "extremely negative" at the moment, and fall in export will also be accompanied by a decline in import, an official of the apex exporters' body said.

"We expect that export during the current financial year is likely to fall by 20 per cent. In value terms, this will be around USD 50 to 60 billion," FIEO director general and chief executive officer Ajay Sahai said. He, however, said there will be no significant pressure on the balance of trade as both export and import are expected to fall due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"However, this (fall in export) will put a question mark on job creation and also cause loss of jobs," Sahai told PTI. Speaking on the stimulus package announced by the government, he said exporters need more support to improve their competitiveness in the global markets as China has started production.

Sahai said, "Personally, I feel there has been not a single word on exports in the economic stimulus announced by the government. Only favour which the government has done is by extending the interest subvention scheme of MSMEs." He said China is also giving rebates to its exporters. "Though the rupee has depreciated, it is not as sharp as what our competitors like South Korea, Turkey, Indonesia or Brazil have witnessed," he said, adding that this is putting pressure on Indian exports.

The apex body of exporters has requested the government to provide two per cent additional MEIS (Merchandise Exports from India Scheme) support to all exports and four per cent to labour-intensive sectors like apparel, leather, handicraft, carpets, marine, tea and processed food. "That is what we are looking for at the moment," he said.

Merchandise exports constitute roughly 12 per cent of India's GDP, and foreign exchange earning is around USD 320 billion, he said..

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana CM to chair meeting on May 21 over crop cultivation in state

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is slated to hold a high-level meeting with district officials on May 21 to finalise the policy on regulated crop pattern and discuss district-wise cultivation of specific crops. District Collect...

UN: Civilian casualties by Taliban, Afghan forces rising

The United Nations on Tuesday called for an immediate reduction of violence in Afghanistan, warning that civilian casualties at the hands of both the Taliban and Afghan security forces are on the increase. The UN mission also expressed co...

Carrier sidelined by coronavirus heads back to sea this week

The USS Theodore Roosevelt will return to sea later this week, nearly two months after the ship was sidelined in Guam with a rapidly growing coronavirus outbreak, US officials said as the crew finished final preparations to depart. In an in...

Pawar thanks Goyal for providing trains to ferry Maha migrants

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday thanked Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for acceding to the request for providing trains to transport stranded migrant workers to their native states from Maharashtra. Pawar had on May 9 raised the issue of m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020