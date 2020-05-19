5 lucrative side hustles worth pursuing during lockdown

As a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, much of the world's population is stuck at home, and thousands have even been laid off. This has a number of people thinking about starting home-based businesses or side hustles, partly to keep themselves busy but also to make some extra money.

But what businesses are worth starting right now? One doesn't want to put all that time and effort into a business only to see it go nowhere. You need some data to back up your idea before you get started.

Here's an easy way to research what is trending and also a few suggestions for some businesses.

How to Research Business Ideas

There's actually a fairly easy way to see which products are selling right now: Take a look at Amazon.

As the world's biggest retailer, Amazon is a great way to see what items are popular and which ones aren't. Simply head over to their 'Best Sellers' list to get an instant snapshot of what's hot right now.

If you'd like to go a little more in-depth there are a number of research tools that can give you some really valuable insights into the sales history of certain products. For example, Amazon product research tool AMZScout lets you see a product's sales history over the last year, along with information on its average sales rank, reviews, and more.

Once you find a few products that are trending up right now try to think of some home-based businesses that you could build around them.

Ideas for side hustles

Here are a few suggestions to help get you started:

Exercise Videos

Now that people have more free time on their hands they're starting to take their fitness goals more seriously. Products like fitness balls, jump ropes, and dumbells have all experienced increases in sales.

If you're someone who knows how to use this equipment then it's a great time to start creating some instructional videos around these items. Walk people through the proper techniques needed to use them properly and show them some exercises they can do at home.

With a YouTube account and a minimal investment in some audiovisual equipment, you can be up and running in no time.

Nail Tutorials

Another thing that is selling really well is nail polish. This is because all those women who usually get their nails done can't go to see their estheticians anymore, so they've been forced to do it themselves.

Just like the exercise equipment, this represents a great opportunity to create some online tutorials for people. If you're an expert at painting nails then whip out your camera and show people how it's done so they can create their own great designs at home.

Handmade Items and Crafts

Are you a creative or artistic person? Well, now might be the time to put the talent to good use and earn a little extra income. Items like custom mugs, bowls, signs, candles, and other hand-crafted items are always in demand.

Designs around people's pets or children consistently sell well. Or one can get creative and come up with something unique that no one else is offering. The possibilities are endless so let your imagination run wild and see how the market reacts.

Custom Clothing

People always need clothes, and with most retail stores now closed, people are being forced to go online if they want any new clothing items.

When it comes to custom clothing, a good piece of advice is to find a niche and focus on that. Really get to know your audience and figure out what their hobbies and interests are. You may also want to look to see what other types of custom clothing are selling well.

It's often a good idea to choose a niche that you're familiar with and passionate about. That way you'll already have a good understanding of what designs will sell.

Board Game Reviews

Board games are always popular, but they're even more so now with so many people in isolation. It's no surprise that board games are currently some of the top sellers in Amazon's Toys & Games category and you may be able to take advantage of that.

There are a number of new games coming out that people aren't familiar with. If you're really passionate about board games consider purchasing them yourself and testing them out. You could then post reviews on YouTube or on a blog.

Conclusion

These are just a few ideas for potential side hustles you can start from home with minimal investment. There are certainly plenty of other opportunities available for people who are looking to make some extra money. So instead of rewatching boring shows, consider starting a new business that keeps going even after the pandemic is over.

