BPM player WNS' corporate social responsibility arm on Tuesday launched an interactive portal to help those over six years understand cyber safety. WNS Cares Foundation's Shamini Murugesh said the current content is not interactive that may result in a kid losing interest, but the newly launched portal helps everybody understand the concepts through interactive gamification.

The initiative, supported by Nasscom and developed by WNS engineers, is now available in Marathi, Hindi and English, and plans are on to add two more regional languages in a month, she said. * * * * * Icertis contributes Rs 15 lakh for COVID-19 vaccine testing * Start-up Icertis on Tuesday said it has contributed Rs 15 lakh to help Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute in testing an anti-tuberculosis vaccine as a treatment for COVID-19. The contribution will cover insurance costs for patients, indemnity for health staff, cost of drug supplies and other consumables, an official statement said.

* * * * * Daawat ties up with Feed My City for supply for fortified basmati rice * LT Foods' brand Daawat has joined hands with an NGO, Feed My City, for supplying its fortified range of basmati rice. The non-profit is providing meals to over 1 lakh people per day in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Noida, an official statement said.