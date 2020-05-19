Left Menu
Business briefs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:44 IST
BPM player WNS' corporate social responsibility arm on Tuesday launched an interactive portal to help those over six years understand cyber safety. WNS Cares Foundation's Shamini Murugesh said the current content is not interactive that may result in a kid losing interest, but the newly launched portal helps everybody understand the concepts through interactive gamification.

The initiative, supported by Nasscom and developed by WNS engineers, is now available in Marathi, Hindi and English, and plans are on to add two more regional languages in a month, she said. * * * * * Icertis contributes Rs 15 lakh for COVID-19 vaccine testing * Start-up Icertis on Tuesday said it has contributed Rs 15 lakh to help Mumbai-based Haffkine Institute in testing an anti-tuberculosis vaccine as a treatment for COVID-19. The contribution will cover insurance costs for patients, indemnity for health staff, cost of drug supplies and other consumables, an official statement said.

* * * * * Daawat ties up with Feed My City for supply for fortified basmati rice * LT Foods' brand Daawat has joined hands with an NGO, Feed My City, for supplying its fortified range of basmati rice. The non-profit is providing meals to over 1 lakh people per day in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai and Noida, an official statement said.

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

