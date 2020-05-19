Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka limps back to normalcy; buses, autorickshaws resume services

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-05-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 20:45 IST
Karnataka limps back to normalcy; buses, autorickshaws resume services

(Eds: adding details) Bengaluru, May 19 (PTI): Fifty six days after the lockdown was clamped in Karnataka, the state started limping back to normalcy, with autorickshaws, cabs and buses plying on the roads, adhering to the new norms issued by the government after easing of restrictions. After remaining in confinement for nearly two months, drivers of taxis, buses and autorickshaws poured on to the roads with their vehicles, but with caution.

The Karnataka government had on Monday announced easing of restrictions, allowing buses, autos and cabs to operate in the state with strict guidelines that drivers have to compulsorily wear masks and use hand sanitisers. It also specified the number of passengers to travel in these vehicles.

There were however, problems galore all over. The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) ran 1,500 buses on the first day in the state capital after the restrictions were relaxed.

However, instead of issuing travel tickets, the BMTC started issuing daily, weekly and monthly passes. A public relations officer of BMTC told PTI, "We are encouraging only long distance travel within the city instead of issuing tickets from one bus stop to another.

Only those who are in need to visit from one place to another will travel." He said only 20 people were allowed inside buses and the travellers were encouraged to use the QR codes put up inside, to make cashless payments. The Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), a union of bus passengers, opposed the BMTC compelling people to buy passes and not tickets from one destination to another.

Most of the city buses ran almost empty. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) had to confront an unprecedented situation as there was commotion at bus stands in various parts of the state due to the mad rush of passengers.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who is in charge of the transport department, admitted that there were some shortcomings in the arrangements. He was however, confident that things would improve from Wednesday.

The KSRTC later said in a statement that it had initially planned to run 1,500 buses, but operated 1,606 buses, which ferried 53,506 passengers. From Bengaluru alone, 213 buses were operated, carrying about 6,000 passengers to different parts of the state.

The corporation appealed to the passengers to book online tickets to avoid overcrowding at bus stations and also waiting in long queues. Autorickshaw drivers across the state found very few passengers willing to take a ride due to the COVID-19 scare.

"We have resumed services, but not many people are willing to travel in autorickshaws. We have been asked by the government to spray disinfectants on the vehicles before and after every commercial trip, but where will we get such a spray?.

The government has to fund us, otherwise we will not survive," Manju,an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru, told PTI. According to him, most of the drivers allowed only one person and some put up a board between them and the passenger to avoid any contact.

In Mysuru, buses and autorickshaws had few passengers, whereas the inter-district buses, especially those to Bengaluru, were full. In Hubballi-Dharwad, businesses resumed with full strength as the restrictions were eased.

All the shops were open, but the usual crowd was missing. Autorickshaws, city and inter-district buses operated to full capacity.

In Belagavi in north Karnataka adjoining Maharashtra, there was less movement of buses and autorickshaws on the roads, though the shops were open. People preferred to travel in their own vehicles.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistani police hunt for killer of two teenage girls seen in kissing video

Pakistani police have launched a manhunt following the murder of two teenage girls who were seen kissing a man in a video that went viral on social media. The girls were killed last week in the deeply conservative and war-torn northwestern ...

COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1 lakh from 100 in 64 days

It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to touch the 1 lakh-mark from 100, more than double the time taken in the US and Spain, which have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to data shared by official sources. According to the dat...

NFL testing modified masks for players next season

NFL players could wear modified facemasks next season, with league engineers and equipment maker Oakley already testing prototypes, according to NFL Players Association medical director Thom Mayer. Speaking on ESPNs The Adam Schefter Podcas...

Sonia Gandhi calls meeting of opp parties on May 22 to discuss plight of migrants

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of opposition parties on May 22 to discuss the plight of migrant workers due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and the governments handling of the crisis, including the announcement of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020