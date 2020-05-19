Left Menu
Development News Edition

Groupe SEB appoints Ashish Kakkar CEO of India operations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:18 IST
Groupe SEB appoints Ashish Kakkar CEO of India operations

French domestic appliances maker Groupe SEB on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ashish Kakkar as the Chief Executive Officer of its India operations.  Prior to joining Groupe SEB India, Kakkar was associated with Reynolds Pens India  as a Country Manager, the French firm said in a statement Kakkar, has 22 years of experience and industry expertise in brand management, strategic marketing, product development and sales in the consumer durable and FMCG sector, Groupe SEB said

Groupe SEB Senior Vice-President EuroAsia Emmanuel Serot said, "The knowledge, expertise, and experience that he brings will reinforce our position as a frontrunner in the small domestic appliance (SDA) segment”

Kakkar, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and Columbia Business School, has also worked with Jarden Consumer Solution, Philips India Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd and Godrej.  Groupe SEB India is the Indian arm of Groupe SEB, a France-based global leader in the small equipment segment. In 2014, it acquired Maharaja Whiteline and in March 2017 introduced the brand Tefal in the Indian market.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Khattar holds video conference with CEOs, top management of 60 US firms

Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Tuesday held a video conference with chief executives and top management of prominent US-based companies during which opportunities in various areas were discussed. A large number of opportunities inclu...

Maha minister asks UGC to cancel final semester varsity exams

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Tuesday said he has requested the University Grants Commission UGC to cancel the final semester varsity examinations in view of the situation arising out of the coronav...

Americas' WHO chief says hopes to continue working with U.S.

The head of the Pan American Health Organization said Tuesday that the World Health Organization-affiliated body hoped to keep working with the U.S. government, after President Donald Trump threatened on Monday to end U.S. funding to the WH...

UP's COVID-19 tally rises to 4,296

With 323 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh since Monday evening, the number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 4,296, said the state health department on Tuesday. The bulletin also reports 135 deaths due to COVID...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020