Groupe SEB appoints Ashish Kakkar CEO of India operations

French domestic appliances maker Groupe SEB on Tuesday announced the appointment of Ashish Kakkar as the Chief Executive Officer of its India operations. Prior to joining Groupe SEB India, Kakkar was associated with Reynolds Pens India as a Country Manager, the French firm said in a statement Kakkar, has 22 years of experience and industry expertise in brand management, strategic marketing, product development and sales in the consumer durable and FMCG sector, Groupe SEB said

Groupe SEB Senior Vice-President EuroAsia Emmanuel Serot said, "The knowledge, expertise, and experience that he brings will reinforce our position as a frontrunner in the small domestic appliance (SDA) segment”

Kakkar, an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and Columbia Business School, has also worked with Jarden Consumer Solution, Philips India Ltd, Bajaj Electricals Ltd and Godrej. Groupe SEB India is the Indian arm of Groupe SEB, a France-based global leader in the small equipment segment. In 2014, it acquired Maharaja Whiteline and in March 2017 introduced the brand Tefal in the Indian market.