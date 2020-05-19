Left Menu
Development News Edition

WB says COVID-19 to push 60 mn into poverty; announces USD 160 bn assistance to 100 countries

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 21:41 IST
WB says COVID-19 to push 60 mn into poverty; announces USD 160 bn assistance to 100 countries
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to throw into extreme poverty more than 60 million people globally, the World Bank said on Tuesday as it announced emergency operations worth USD 160 billion in 100 developing countries to fight this deadly virus. "The pandemic and shutdown of advanced economies could push as many as 60 million people into extreme poverty – erasing much of the recent progress made in poverty alleviation," World Bank President David Malpass told reporters during a conference call.

"The World Bank Group has moved quickly and decisively to establish emergency response operations in 100 countries, with mechanisms that allow other donors to rapidly expand the programs," he said. Of the 100 countries, home to 70 per cent of the world's population, 39 are in Sub-Saharan Africa. Nearly one-third of the total projects are in fragile and conflict-affected situations, such as Afghanistan, Chad, Haiti, and Niger. "To return to growth, our goal must be rapid, flexible responses to tackle the health emergency, provide cash and other expandable support to protect the poor, maintain the private sector, and strengthen economic resilience and recovery," Malpass said.

"This represents a significant milestone in the World Bank Group's effort to deploy USD160 billion over a 15-month period. So this is a milestone in the USD 160 billion that we have committed to," he said. Malpass said that the programs are tailored to the countries to effectively respond to the health, economic and social shocks that that country are facing.

The programs will reinforce healthcare systems; and also help procure vital life-saving medical equipment and supplies. And these programs contain mechanisms that allow other donors to rapidly expand the program, he added. "We invite that. There can be co-financing, there can be additional donors parallel with these programs, so it is important that we note that the programs are expandable. And because of the breadth that means the interested donors and other multilateral banks can reach countries around the world," the World Bank President said. The Bank Group's support through grants, loans and equity investments will be supplemented by the suspension of bilateral debt service, as endorsed by the Bank's governors. IDA-eligible countries that request forbearance on their official bilateral debt payments will have more financial resources to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and fund critical, lifesaving emergency responses.

"The bilateral debt-service suspension being offered will free up crucial resources for IDA countries to fund emergency responses to COVID-19," said Malpass. "Nations should move quickly to substantially increase the transparency of all their governments' financial commitments. This will increase the confidence in the investment climate and encourage more beneficial debt and investment in the future," he added. More than 310,000 people have died due to the coronavirus pandemic and over 4.8 million people infected around the world. The US is the worst-hit country with over 90,000 deaths and over 1.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Austria says EU 'frugals' to present alternative to Franco-German fund plan

A group of European Union states opposed to big spending by the bloc will present a counter-proposal to Franco-German plans for a 500 billion euro 547 billion coronavirus recovery fund, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday.Fre...

Tamil Nadu's COVID-19 tally rises to 12,448 with 601 new cases

With 601 COVID-19 cases and three deaths reported on Tuesday in Tamil Nadu, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 12,448, as per the state health department. The tally is inclusive of 7,466 patients who are active cases and 84 ...

Delhi’s private liquor shops likely to reopen from Friday

All private liquor shops in the national capital are likely to reopen from Friday as the Delhi government has directed these outlets to submit their monthly stock record MSR by May 21. However, liquor shops in malls will remain closed in ac...

87pc Indians feel country managed coronavirus crisis well: Survey

New Delhi, May 19 PTI&#160;About&#160;87 per cent of Indians feel&#160;that their country has managed the COVID-19 crisis well, placing the country at the third place among 23 countries, according to a new survey. According to Blackbox Rese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020