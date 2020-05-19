Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat after mixed retail earnings

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:28 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat after mixed retail earnings

The S&P 500 was largely unchanged on Tuesday, after a strong rally in the prior session, as investors sifted through a mixed batch of results from major retailers including Walmart and Home Depot.

Home improvement chain Home Depot fell 2.4% as it missed quarterly profit estimates due to higher costs, while department store operator Kohl's Corp slumped 7.8% after reporting a bigger-than-expected loss. Walmart Inc, on the other hand, rose 0.8% after the world's largest grocer exceeded expectations for quarterly revenue and earnings as online sales soared due to stockpiling of essentials during the coronavirus-led lockdown.

The S&P 500 retailing index was up 0.7%. Trillions of dollars in stimulus has helped the S&P 500 rebound more than 34% from its March lows. Although it is now just about 13% below its record high, the pace of the rally has slowed in May owing to uncertainty over the outbreak and rising U.S.-China tensions.

"Volatility is going to be with us for some time. There's a leveling off process where people accept the new normal, or they just abandon hope," said George Young, portfolio manager of the Villere Balanced Fund in New Orleans, Louisiana. The benchmark index climbed more than 3% on Monday, boosted by promising early stage data for a potential COVID-19 vaccine and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's pledge to support the economy as needed until the current crisis has passed.

Powell, in his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, said the central bank was continuing to consider ways to accommodate additional borrowers, and that Congress should consider anything to keep people out of insolvency. "By far the biggest focus for markets are variables attached to medical news, (followed by) actions from central banks and fiscal policymakers," said Tim Shaler, chief economist for iTrustCapital in Newport Beach, California.

At 12:26 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 60.41 points, or 0.25%, at 24,536.96, the S&P 500 was up 1.69 points, or 0.06%, at 2,955.60. The Nasdaq Composite was up 50.49 points, or 0.55%, at 9,285.32. Gains in technology focused companies, including Amazon.com , Apple Inc and Intel Corp, were some of the biggest boosts to the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were trading lower, led by real estate and energy stocks. Technology and consumer discretionary posted the biggest percentage gains. Advance Auto Parts climbed 5.8% after the company said same-store sales improved significantly at the start of the second quarter.

The S&P 1500 airlines index advanced 2.5% as two top U.S. airlines and Air Canada said ticket cancellations were slowing and demand was showing signs of improvement since the coronavirus pandemic brought global travel to a virtual standstill last month. Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 10 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 50 new highs and six new lows.

TRENDING

Kotak Mahindra Bank launches video-based KYC for opening of accounts remotely

The Kissing Booth 2 release likely to delay, get other latest updates

UAE to welcome holders of valid residency visas from June 1- WAM

Vedanta's oil and gas head Ajay Dixit quits

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Ninjas in Pyjamas acquire hampus, bench Lekr0

Ninjas in Pyjamas acquired former GamerLegion member Hampus hampus Poser and benched Jonas Lekr0 Olofsson, the Swedish organization announced Tuesday. The 21-year-old hampus will serve as the new in-game leader for the Counter-Strike Global...

Cyclone Amphan: Rahul Gandhi urges Cong workers in Bengal, Odisha to help people

New Delhi, May 19 PTI&#160;Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged Congress workers in West Bengal and Odisha to warn people of the impending super cyclonic storm Amphan and help them move to safer places. Cyclone Amphan is coming to ...

Post-pandemic ‘green shift’ in transport could create up to 15 million jobs

Transforming the transport sector to be more environmentally-friendly in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, could create up to 15 million new jobs worldwide and help countries move to greener, healthier economies, according to an UN-ba...

Power ministry puts in place arrangements to face cyclone Amphan

The power ministry on Tuesday said it has put in place adequate arrangements to face cyclone Amphan. The cyclone is expected to make landfall on the West Bengal coast on Wednesday afternoon between Digha in West Bengal and Hatiya island in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020