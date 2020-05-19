Left Menu
Development News Edition

Employees' PF contribution can go higher than 10%, not of employers: Labour ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 19-05-2020 22:57 IST
Employees' PF contribution can go higher than 10%, not of employers: Labour ministry

(Eds: Upgrading) New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The labour ministry on Tuesday said employees can contribute more than the newly set limit of 10 per cent of basic wages to their provident fund (PF) for the next three months, but employers don't need to match the higher contribution. In a statement, the ministry said, "Under the EPF Scheme, 1952, any member has the option to contribute at a rate higher than statutory rate (10 per cent) and employer can restrict his contributions 10 per cent in respect of such employee." Employer contributions to the social security scheme run by the EPFO shall be 10 per cent of the wages of May, June and July due in June, July and August, respectively, the statement explained.  The ministry on Monday notified lower rates of provident fund contribution at 10 per cent, increasing the in-hand salary of 4.3 crore provident fund subscribers.

Last week, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the reduction of statutory provident fund contribution by both employers and employees for the next three months to 10 per cent of basic wages from 12 per cent.  The reduction of rate of contribution is not applicable to establishments like Central and State Public Sector enterprises or any other establishment owned or controlled by or under control of the Central Government or State Government.  These establishments shall continue to contribute 12 per cent of basic pay and dearness allowances (DA). EPF contributions are paid as proportion of basic wages which include basic pay and DA.

As a result of reduction in statutory rate of contributions, the employee shall have a higher take home pay due to reduction in deduction from his pay on account of EPF contributions and employer shall also have his liability reduced by 2 per cent of basic wages of his employees..

TRENDING

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Virgin River Season 2 renewal, actors’ names revealed, what latest we know

KEC International bags new contracts worth Rs 1,203 crore

Civil Hospital doctors stage protest against inferior quality of masks in Ludhiana

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

NFL owners table plan to reward minority hiring

NFL owners voted Tuesday to table a resolution that would have rewarded teams for hiring minorities, NFL Media reported. Looking to increase diversity in the ranks of head coaches and general managers, the resolution had proposed allow team...

Lockdown 4.0: Hry issues directions for strict implementation of MHA guidelines

The Haryana government on Tuesday issued directions for the strict implementation of the Centres guidelines during the fourth phase of COVID-19-induced lockdown. &#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160;&#160; &#160; The Union Ministry of Home Affa...

Operated more than 1,600 'Shramik Special' trains, ferried over 21.5 lakh migrants home: Railways

The Indian Railways has run more than 1,600 Shramik Special trains since May 1 and ferried over 21.5 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said on Tuesday. More than 900 trains were bound to Uttar Pradesh, while Bihar permitted ...

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers: Report

H-1B visa holders do not adversely affect US workers, new research said on Tuesday, suggesting that the presence of the workforce holding such visas boosts employment among other workers in an occupation. The National Foundation for America...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020