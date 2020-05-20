Left Menu
Apollo Tyres shares decline over 2 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 11:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 11:43 IST
Shares of Apollo Tyres on Wednesday fell over 2 per cent after the firm reported a 7.36 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 2020. The stock declined 2.23 per cent to Rs 89.70 on BSE.

On NSE, it fell 2.23 per cent to Rs 89.75. The company on Tuesday reported a 7.36 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 77.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 83.99 crore for the January-March period of 2018-19. Total income of the company declined to Rs 3,607.74 crore for the fourth quarter as compared with Rs 4,322.24 crore in the same period of 2018-19, Apollo Tyres said.

