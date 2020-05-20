Russia resumes oil product exports to North Korea -Ifax cites ambassador

Russia resumes oil product exports to North Korea -Ifax cites ambassadorReuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-05-2020 12:06 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 12:06 IST
Russia has resumed oil product exports to North Korea after a brief pause linked to the coronavirus outbreak, the Interfax news agency cited Russia's ambassador to Pyongyang, Alexander Matsegora, as saying on Wednesday.
Russia's exports to North Korea now constitute 2,000-3,000 tonnes of oil products a month, Matsegora said, approximately the same as last year's levels.
