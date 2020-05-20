Left Menu
Development News Edition

Intra-state bus services resume in Punjab

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-05-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 14:51 IST
Intra-state bus services resume in Punjab

Public bus services resumed in Punjab on Wednesday almost two months after their suspension in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Buses of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) plied on select routes in non-containment zones within the state, officials said.

Punjab Transport Minister Razia Sultana had on May 18 announced resumption of point-to-point bus services between major cities and district headquarters from May 20 with 50 per cent occupancy. The state government has said inter-state bus services will not resume till May 31.

The central government has allowed buses to be plied in the fourth phase of the countrywide lockdown (from May 18 to May 31) to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus. Before the start of operations, all buses were sanitised. Passengers had to undergo temperature screening at bus stands before being allowed to board buses, officials said. Social distancing norms were followed and it was ensured that passengers wore masks and their hands sanitised, they said.

There was no rush of passengers at most bus stands in the morning hours, but many people expressed relief at the resumption of bus services. "I remained stuck for the past two months at Batala because of curfew restrictions. Now I am going back to my home at Balachaur,” said Sunny Sharma, one of the passengers at Batala.

Another passenger at Patiala bus stand said he could not move out of the city for the past two months and now he was returning to Ludhiana. At a few places, including Jalandhar and Amritsar, passengers came to bus stands as early as 5 am and complained of not getting buses despite waiting for long. Many passengers complained that they were made to wait till the bus had 50 per cent occupancy and started running.

At Hoshiarpur bus stand, Punjab Roadways duty inspector Madan Lal said the bus services on five routes -- Hoshiarpur to Mohali, Jalandhar, Ludhiana; Tanda-Batala; and Mukerian-Pathankot-Gurdaspur -- were resumed. Officials said the buses will not stop midway.

At Amritsar, the bus services resumed on three routes -- Amritsar to Dera Baba Nanak, Amritsar to Pathankot, and Amritsar to Jalandhar. At Patiala, the PRTC plied its buses on 10 routes which included Patiala, Samana, Patran, Nabha, Malerkotla and Jalandhar..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet gives ex-post facto approval for J-K (Adaptation of State Laws) Second Order, 2020

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its ex-post facto approval for the Jammu and Kashmir Adaptation of State Laws Second Order, 2020 issued under Section 96 of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.Thi...

Cambodia lifts entry ban from six countries as coronavirus eases

Cambodia has lifted a ban on entry of visitors from Iran, Italy, Germany, Spain, France and the United States that had been put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, the health ministry said on Wednesday. Despite the easing, foreign v...

Tens of millions may become destitute in Africa due to COVID-19: rights chiefs

Human rights chiefs from the United Nations and the African Commission today warned that tens of millions may become destitute in Africa as a result of COVID-19 and its economic impact with catastrophic human rights consequences.Michelle Ba...

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launches UP Startup Fund

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched Uttar Pradesh Startup Fund and handed over the first installment of Rs 15 crore to Small Industries Development Bank of India SIDBI.The Central government had established a Startup India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020