Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Reddy's Q4 net profit up 76 pc to Rs 764 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 15:31 IST
Dr Reddy's Q4 net profit up 76 pc to Rs 764 cr

Pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Wednesday reported a 75.92 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 764.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on account of robust sales in the US and Europe. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 434.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Dr Reddy's said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue rose to Rs 4,431.8 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 4,016.6 crore in the same period a year ago, it added. For the fiscal year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,949.8 crore as against Rs 1,879.5 crore in the previous year.

Revenue for 2019-20 stood at Rs 17,460 crore as against Rs 15,385.1 crore in 2018-19. "FY 20 has been a very positive year for the company. Progress made during the year includes VAI status for CTO 6 (Srikakulum plant, Andhra Pradesh), healthy product pipeline build up, productivity improvement, and strong financial performance across our businesses," Dr Reddy's Laboratories co-chairman and MD GV Prasad said.

Shares of Dr Reddy's laboratories were trading at Rs 3,882.35 per scrip on the BSE, up 5.26 per cent from its previous close..

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore sentences drug suspect to death on Zoom

Singapore has sentenced a drug suspect to death on the popular video chat app Zoom because of the city-states coronavirus lockdown, a move slammed by a human rights group as callous and inhumane. Defense lawyer Peter Fernando said the Supre...

Rolls-Royce to cut some 9,000 aerospace jobs due to virus, decline in air travel

Aerospace engine maker Rolls-Royce has announced plans to cut some 9,000 jobs globally as it grapples with the collapse in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company employs 52,000 people overall, and it is not immediately clear w...

Even COVID-19 crisis has not made tensions abate in Indo-Pacific region: France; Says monitoring developments

Even the coronavirus crisis has not made tensions abate in the Indo-Pacific, and both India and France are aware of the ongoing activities in the region, French Ambassador said on Wednesday, in an oblique reference to Chinas muscular milita...

Sebi asks listed cos to disclose to investors impact of COVID-19 on business

Markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday asked listed companies to make disclosure about the impact of coronavirus pandemic on their business to investors and stakeholders in a timely and cogent manner. Listed entities should evaluate the impact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020