Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clickastro Launches its Flagship App Based on Vedic Astrology Algorithms

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 16:45 IST
Clickastro Launches its Flagship App Based on Vedic Astrology Algorithms

MUMBAI, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clickastro, one among the pioneering names in astrology software development in the country has launched its first flagship app 'Clickastro: Horoscope & Astrology' for Android users on Google Play. Clickastro has been the flag bearer since the inception in promoting Vedic astrology knowledge not just in India but around the globe. The Clickastro app is efficient and unique as it positively impacts many people's lives using Vedic calculations by blending modern technology with the ancient wisdom of astrology. The app, launched in April has been developed on astrology related algorithms over the years. The app provides various predictions like sookshma-prana, sun sign, moon sign, health, education, wealth and marriage to name a few in 8 different languages. The app allows 10 users from one common id to reap the benefits of the daily predictions. Being user-friendly, the app has no advertisements or pop-ups, making it content-rich and a smooth experience for the user.

Arjun Ravindran, Managing Director, Clickastro says, "Like every aspect of life, astrology has also changed a lot over the years, thanks to technology. We have achieved a huge milestone by launching our first flagship app Clickastro - Horoscope & Astrology to our array of other 16 astrology apps to make astrology accessible and available to everyone, with greater emphasis on user experience. So far, the app has been received well by the users and we will keep the momentum with timely updates and enhancements." "We have initiated the groundwork for the iOS version as well, it should be ready in the next 3-4 months," he added. Currently, the daily predictions are free for users, but the next day's predictions come at Rs.11. The app gives access to 12 different premium reports with heavy app-specific and promotional discounts, all without any subscription.

Clickastro app provides detailed horoscopes with predictions for the next 25 years, guidance on education, career, business, marriage & more. It also offers personalized consultancy from the distinguished astrologers in India. The blogs available in the app offer detailed information about astrology and are updated with the latest trends & developments in the field. Recently, online matchmaking company, Matrimony.com acquired a stake in Astro-Vision. To download the app: Clickastro : Horoscope & Astrology About Clickastro (registered brand name for Astro-Vision) Clickastro has pioneered the development of astrology software in India, delivering a range of highly successful real-time astrology solutions, meant for consumers interested in astrology as well as professional astrologers. Over the past 3 decades, Clickastro has evolved with changing technologies and adopted the latest developments in IT, to provide products & solutions, relevant to people of all ages and professions, giving hope and remedies to the users and helping them gain a positive outlook towards life.

Clickastro has strategic tie-ups with leading brands as the astrology content providers for their portals, including many news portals. The company has been the flag bearers in promoting Vedic astrology knowledge, having generated more than 110 million horoscopes till date in 11 different languages and continuing to provide services to people in 170 countries around the globe. PWR PWR.

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs/HFCs to address their liquidity stress

The Union Cabinet, which met here on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave approval to the Finance Ministry to launch a new Special Liquidity Scheme for non-banking financial companies NBFCs and housing fina...

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph; Damage expected: IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan.

Wind speed in Kolkata and adjoining districts likely to be 110-120 kmph Damage expected IMD DG on Cyclone Amphan....

Boehringer Ingelheim India gets DCGI nod for Nintedanib for SSc-ILD treatment

Drug firm&#160;Boehringer Ingelheim India on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India&#160;DCGI for Nintedanib used for the treatment of systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease SSc-I...

BJP cites Kerala's COVID performance, slams Maha for 'failure'

Claiming the Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra has failed to check the spread of coronavirus and the rising fatalities unlike Kerala, the BJP on Wednesday appealed to people to register a protest on May 22. The BJPs attack came a day ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020