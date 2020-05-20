Left Menu
Development News Edition

8.1% of respondents lost jobs due to COVID-19: Stats SA survey

The survey, titled Wave 2, studied the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on employment and income in South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 20-05-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 20-05-2020 20:19 IST
8.1% of respondents lost jobs due to COVID-19: Stats SA survey
According to the report, almost nine in ten (89.5%) respondents who were employed before the national lockdown remained employed during the lockdown. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

A Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) survey has revealed that 8.1% of its respondents lost jobs or closed businesses as a consequence of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The survey, titled Wave 2, studied the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on employment and income in South Africa. Stats SA released the findings on Wednesday. The survey was conducted between 29 April and 6 May.

According to the report, almost nine in ten (89.5%) respondents who were employed before the national lockdown remained employed during the lockdown.

"The survey also found a decrease in the proportion of respondents who usually derive their income from salaries and wages, as well as from own business during the lockdown. On the other hand, the results indicated an increase in the proportion of those who derived their incomes from savings and investments (increasing from 4.8% prior to the lockdown to 6.0% during the lockdown), loans from friends, family and/or businesses (increasing from 1.7% to 3.3%), and claims from UIF (increasing from 0.3% to 2.1%)," found the report.

The percentage of respondents who reported no income increased from 5.2% before the lockdown to 15.4% by the sixth week of the national lockdown, said Stats SA.

The survey further indicated that about a quarter of respondents (25.8%) reported that their incomes decreased during the national lockdown, while over half (56.2%) said that their income had stayed the same.

"Approximately one-third of respondents (33.4%) reported that COVID-19 and the national lockdown will have no impact on their ability to cover their financial obligations, while 18.7% and 18.2% of respondents indicated that it would have a major or moderate impact, respectively," Stats SA said.

Most respondents who reported that their income reduced during the lockdown indicated that they reduced their spending during the lockdown as a coping mechanism (74.9%).

Other coping mechanisms that respondents used to compensate for the loss of income included accessing their savings (51.7%), relying on extended family members, friends and their communities (36.8%), and claiming from UIF (14.6%).

Stats SA said an overwhelming majority of respondents (67.7%) reported that they are more concerned about the potential long-term impact the COVID-19 pandemic would have on their financial situation compared to 12.3% of respondents who reported being more concerned about the short-term impact. Roughly one in ten respondents (10.5%) reported that it was too soon to tell whether they were more concerned about the long- or short-term impact of the virus.

"Before the national lockdown, the majority of respondents (95.6%) indicated that they had worked from non-residential buildings, while only 1.4% of those in employment worked from home. However, the COVID-19 pandemic brought about a change where 77.9% of those who worked during the national lockdown did so from home, compared to 15.1% who worked from non-residential buildings," said Stats SA.

Most of the respondents (60.5%) indicated that they will be returning to their jobs after the national lockdown. Just over 5% indicated they are not sure whether or not they would be returning and 1.0% were certain that they would not be returning to the same job/business. Only a small proportion of respondents (5.4%) who reported owning a small registered business indicated that they had received financial relief from the government.

Since the start of the national lockdown, the proportion of respondents who reported experiencing hunger increased from 4.3% to 7.0% as compared to the month prior to the lockdown. Amongst respondents who reported that their income had decreased during the lockdown, more than one in ten (11.4%) reported experiencing hunger, indicating that the loss of income may further increase food insecurity in the country.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

KoPT stops vessel movement as cyclone 'Amphan' approaches

National Test Abhyas mobile app launched for upcoming exams under NTA’s purview

Sex Education Season 3 release in Jan 2021, likely to see splits in many relationships

Kenya’s Safaricom ranks among 10 most valuable companies in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi violence: Court dismisses ex-AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain’s plea for transfer to Mandoli jail

A Delhi court has dismissed a plea filed by suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain, arrested in a case related to rioting in north east Delhi during anti-CAA protests, seeking his transfer from Tihar jail to Mandoli prison in east Delhi due...

Delhi govt employees not attending office for 2 consecutive days have to give written explanation

The general administration department of the Delhi government has decided to seek written explanation from the employees who do not attend office for two consecutive days. Deputy Secretary GAD Promila Mitra has issued an office order, sayin...

Rainfall, strong winds in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas as cyclone Amphan makes landfall

As cyclone Amphan, which has weakened into a very severe cyclone storm, makes landfall in West Bengal, rainfall and heavy winds hit North 24 Parganas on Wednesday. Various parts of West Bengal are witnessing rainfall with several trees gett...

EU says Britain not automatically entitled to any trade benefits

The European Unions Brexit negotiator said on Wednesday that Britain was not automatically entitled to any benefits that the bloc had previously granted to other partners on trade. As the two sides negotiate a new partnership following Brit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020