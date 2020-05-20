Bengaluru Tech Summit postponed to November

The Karnataka government's flagship 'Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS)', scheduled in September this year, has been postponed to coming November 18-20 in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister C S Ashwath Narayan, who is also the Minister for Information Technology and Bio Technology, a statement said here on Wednesday.

Originally, the BTS was scheduled for September 21-23. However, owing to anticipated inability of international delegates to attend the summit in view of COVID-19, BTS has been postponed, Ashwath Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in the statement.

This year's BTS will be special from several perspectives, it said, adding the focus will be on leveraging technology to tackle challenges brought to the fore by the pandemic. There will be symposiums and tech-related talks by experts and technologists, it said.