Left Menu
Development News Edition

EasyJet to restart some flights in June with compulsory masks

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-05-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 14:00 IST
EasyJet to restart some flights in June with compulsory masks
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

British low-cost airline EasyJet said it would restart a small number of flights on June 15, becoming the latest airline to plan for the return of European travel by making face masks mandatory onboard. EasyJet's planes have been grounded since late March when the novel coronavirus spread across Europe. The airline said it would restart primarily domestic flights in Britain and France, before adding other destinations.

Flights would restart with new safety measures including the wearing of masks by passengers and cabin crew, enhanced cleaning of aircraft, and no food service onboard. EasyJet shares, which have sunk 62% over the last three months, traded up 5% at 0733 GMT, a bright spot in an otherwise tough week.

The airline said on Tuesday that it was hit by a cyberattack and on Friday, it will announce the results of a shareholder vote on whether to remove the CEO and others from the board in a row over strategy with founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou. EasyJet joins bigger competitor Ryanair, as well as Air France-KLM, Lufthansa, and Wizz, in making masks compulsory.

Heathrow Airport also said on Thursday that it had started a trial to screen passenger temperatures on departure. EasyJet said the flights it was resuming would be on routes where it believes demand will be enough to support profitable flying, helping it preserve cash to survive the crisis.

The airline did not give guidance on what sort of capacity it is aiming to get to in July. Ryanair has said it will start flying about half its normal capacity on July 1. Given the restrictions still in place between some countries and the UK plan to bring in a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from abroad, easyJet's focus will be on internal flights from Gatwick, Bristol, Edinburgh, and Belfast in the United Kingdom, and from Nice, Paris Charles de Gaulle and Toulouse in France.

There will also be a minimal number of international routes from Geneva.

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia's COVID-19 battle faces crucial test over Eid holiday

Thousands of Indonesians made a late dash to leave Jakarta for their hometowns this week, even as authorities sought to stem the traditional mass exodus at the end of the Muslim fasting month to limit the spread of the coronavirus.President...

Ruby Rose didn't like long working hours for 'Batwoman': report

Australian actor Ruby Roses surprise exit from The CW series Batwoman reportedly stemmed from her unhappiness over long working hours for the show. Rose announced on Wednesday that she has decided to leave the show after just one season, wh...

Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India on Thursday said it has resumed production at its Aurangabad plant with reduced manpower and has also commenced work on its India 2.0 project at the Pune facility adhering to all necessary safety protocols amid t...

Patil accuses BJP of playing politics over COVID-19 crisis

With the BJP set to protest Maharashtra governments failure in combating COVID-19, state Minister Jayant Patil on Thursday said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi must not be agreeing to such an agitation, and accused the saffron party of pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020