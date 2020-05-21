PHD Chamber contributes Rs 528 cr towards PM-CARES Fund

PHD Chamber contributes Rs 528 cr towards PM-CARES FundPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 16:26 IST
The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) on Thursday said it has contributed Rs 528 crore towards the PM-CARES Fund to support fight against the coronavirus pandemic
During this worldwide crisis, the Chamber through its member organisations, state chapters and secretariat have responded to the appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, by coming forward with a contribution of Rs 528 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, said PHDCCI President D K Aggarwal
A cheque of the total contribution was formally handed over to Bhartiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav, the chamber stated.
