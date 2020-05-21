HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Receives Maximum Pre-booking on Amazon soon after its Launch

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 17:20 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)• The Smartwatch received maximum pre-booking on Amazon, featured in the most popular list within few hours of launch• HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e buyers will get free AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs. 3,990 on Amazon• The watch offers SpO2 monitoring and over 100 workout modes• Buyers to get 6 months no cost EMI on Amazon and Flipkart Huawei Consumer Business Group today announced that its newly launched HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e received maximum pre-booking on Amazon and featured in the most popular product list within few hours of its launch. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is an all-in-one smartwatch for all fitness enthusiasts and for those who love to constantly explore new possibilities at an attractive price point of Rs. 11,990. With a 2-week long battery life, with Huawei G2e users would not have to worry about frequent charging their smartwatch while enjoying its benefits for a longer time period. With features such as stress monitoring and SpO2 level measuring, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is a constant health companion and will help in ensuring that users have an active and healthy lifestyle throughout. With the purchase of every smartwatch, customers will get free AM61 Bluetooth Earphones worth Rs. 3,990 on Amazon. HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e comes with a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display which is sharp and bright and offers a great resolution. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is water-resistant up to 5ATM and is completely sweat proof. The watch can be taken for a swim or a shower by users without any worries. The two-week 455 mAh battery ensures that no matter how long the user exercises, the GT 2e will outlast them. The Kirin A1 chip ensures high operation performance and incredibly low power consumption. The device is engineered to bring a scientific, yet sporty concept to consumers’ everyday life. Commenting on the announcement, HUAWEI Spokesperson said, “The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is our flagship product in the wearable segment. We are glad to see that the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e has gained traction amongst buyers in such a short time span. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is an all-round fitness friend designed for those who are always on the move, with one of the longest battery life in the wearable device segment. We hope to see that more and more customers book the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e and experience the array of benefits that the smartwatch has to offer.” Commenting on the development, Spokesperson from Amazon India said: “We are glad to have Huawei as our trusted partner and we firmly believe that Huawei always offers the best in class services and products to its customers. We have been witnessing a massive rise in the pre-booking of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e and that itself reflects of consumer trust on the ingenuous design and features of the smartwatch and its popularity amongst Amazon customers.” The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is priced at Rs. 11,990 in India. It comes in Graphic Black, Icy White, Mint Green, and Lava Red colour variants. About Huawei Consumer BGHuawei’s products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world’s population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei’s three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei’s global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. For more information please visit:consumer.huawei.com. For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on:• Facebook: www.facebook.com/huaweimobile• Twitter: twitter.com/HuaweiIndia• YouTube: youtube.com/channel/UCFVmGe--ynG_Fhdg3z2KRMQInstagram: www.instagram.com/huaweimobile PWRPWR

