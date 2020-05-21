Left Menu
Development News Edition

Capping airfares 'unfortunate' decision', says CAPA

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 20:47 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:47 IST
Capping airfares 'unfortunate' decision', says CAPA

Capping airfares is a "bad and unfortunate" decision as pricing is most strategic to airlines, according to aviation consultancy CAPA South Asia, while global grouping IATA said carriers should have the freedom to make their commercial decisions. However, a senior airline official said the move would protect carriers from extremely low fares from competitors.

After remaining under suspension for two months in the wake of the nationwide lockdown to curb spreading of coronavirus infections, domestic commercial flight operations would restart on May 25. Initially, airlines would operate with one-third of the capacity. The capping of airfares would be in force for three months after flight services resume on May 25.

Briefing reporters on Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said if the prices were not fixed, then it was "entirely conceivable but I am not saying that it would have happened that fares would have skyrocketed and remained very high". "Once we exit from this three-month period, we can either return to status quo ante which is a situation prevailing prior to COVID or we can have a market-based system that is equitable," he noted.

CAPA South Asia's CEO and Director Kapil Kaul said that partial and calibrated resumption of flight services is welcome but cap on fares is a "bad and unfortunate decision". "This decision will hurt airlines more than helping (them)... Interfering in pricing which is most strategic to airlines is taken based on a wrong advice," he told PTI.

Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, the senior airline official said capping of airfafres in unprecedented situation like this is not a bad idea and rather it is a good move as airlines are also protected from from extremely low fares. Except for disasters like that happened in Nepal, J&K and Chennai, Kaul said this is the first time a "a network-wide fare capping has been introduced".

CAPA South Asia is a consulting and research practice focussed on aviation and aerospace sector focussed consulting and research practice. There were restrictions on airfares during the time when Nepal was hit by a massive earthquake in 2015, Chennai floods in 2015 and floods in J&K in 2014.

IATA Assistant Director (Corporate Communications - Asia Pacific) Albert Tjoeng said, "Airlines need to have the freedom to make their commercial decisions, including the pricing of airfares. Hence, we recognise and hope that this is a one-time measure as a result of COVID-19 and will be discontinued on August 24. "India's Air Corporation Act was repealed in 1994, so the announcement to regulate airfares more than 2 decades later comes across as certainly a step back." Travel portal EaseMyTrip.com Chairman and CEO Nishant Pitti said the government putting a cap on lower fare would reduce sale of future tickets among customers compared to pre-COVID-19 time while ceiling on higher fares would help customers to book their tickets even at the last minute.

"This has been brought in place to ensure that the passengers, with very limited options available, are not exploited by being charged exorbitant fares and the sector does not suffer due to predatory pricing by a few players. This will have a direct impact on the customer's buying behaviour," he added. The minimum and maximum fares would be for seven categories that have been decided on the basis of flight duration. Flights operating for less than 40 minutes, 40-60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and 180-210 minutes.

"As we saw in the morning when some airlines opened bookings and later closed also, the fares which were reflecting at that time were very high. But then there is the possibility also of the fares hitting the rock bottom if demand slumps after the initial surge. So that way it (capping of fares) is a good move," the airline official quoted earlier said. Regarding airfares, the minister said there were complaints earlier but did not interfere saying market forces were operating here. "I have got extreme examples... we have studied this and we have looked at the corresponding rail fares," he noted.

"Affordability is one criteria and equally we are conscious of the fact that airlines operate on thin margins. That their business models are based on high operating costs," Puri said as he mentioned about having minimum and maximum fares. The fare structure would be in place for three months till August 24.

As an example, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said the minimum fare on Delhi-Mumbai route would be Rs 3,500 and maximum at Rs 10,000. The second rider is that 40 per cent of the seats have to be sold at a fare less than the mid-point of the band and it is being ensured that fares don't go out of control also. At the same time, fares are reasonable for airlines also, he said.

According to him, services would be started with one-third capacity and there is a huge pent up demand of last two months. "So fares have to be regulated. This is the mechanism we have brought," he said, adding that the fixed price excludes PSF, UDF and GST. GST is Goods and Services Tax while PSF is Passenger Services Fee and UDF stands for User Development Fee.

Aviation regulator DGCA monitors airfares on certain routes on a random basis..

TRENDING

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast revealed, Fast & Furious 10 possible in 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Movie producer talks on development & Johnny Depp’s returning

Frozen 3 on Elsa’s love, Anna-Kristoff wedding, movie to have ‘best storyline’

Siyaram's organises Textile Mahakumbh to discuss future of retail biz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo to operate 97 repatriation flights between Kerala & 4 Middle Eastern nations

IndiGo on Thursday said it would be operating 97 repatriation flights between Kerala and four countries in the Middle East to bring back Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus pandemic. Adhering to all precautionary measures, the fligh...

Southwest to limit bookings to keep seats open through July

Southwest Airlines Co will continue to limit bookings on its flights through at least July to give passengers space between seats, CEO Gary Kelly told shareholders on Thursday, mirroring a plan by competitor Delta Air Line In. Social distan...

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases broadly stable

Italy recorded 156 new deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic on Thursday, against 161 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases also declined slightly to 642 from 665 on Wednesday. The total death toll...

LPGA boss says players will keep status for 2021 season

Top women golfers will keep their status on the LPGA Tour for 2021, commissioner Mike Whan says, because the coronavirus-halted 2020 campaign has not delivered the season they earned. Whan says the abbreviated season, shuttered in February ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020