Resumption of domestic air travel will help kick-start eco activities: Travel cos

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 21-05-2020 20:56 IST
Leading online travel firms on Thursday said the decision to resume domestic air travel will go a long way in providing stimulus to economic activities. About a third of domestic flight operations will resume in India from May 25 under strict norms. All commercial passenger flights were suspended in the country from March 25, when the government imposed a countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"The resumption of domestic air travel after a shutdown of over 60 days is an important step that will provide access to thousands of people via the quickest means possible. It will also go a long way in helping kick-start economic activities as businesses reopen," MakeMyTrip Co-founder and Group CEO Rajesh Magow said. Safety of travellers is paramount to MakeMyTrip and as domestic skies open up the company will continue to work closely with its airline partners to ensure safe and convenient travel experience, adhering to the new protocols announced by the ministry, he added. In similar vein, Yatra.com Co-Founder and CEO Dhruv Shringi welcomed the decision of commencement of domestic civil aviation operations from May 25.

"While we anticipate change in customer demand and confidence, but are also hopeful that this move will give the much needed economic stimulus to the tourism sector and travel agents," he added. On the development, EaseMyTrip Co-Founder and CEO Nishant Pitti said: "Airlines were eagerly waiting to start their operations back, this will give them oxygen, as they were without any revenue for almost 2 months and were refunding money for tickets which got affected due to impact of COVID19. They were also bearing the fixed cost of their operations, salaries, rental and others." Govt putting cap on lower fare will also reduce advance buying of tickets among customers, so according to EaseMyTrip in future advance booking of tickets will be reduced, he added.

