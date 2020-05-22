Left Menu
RBI extends moratorium on loans for another 3 months till Aug

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 10:55 IST
RBI extends moratorium on loans for another 3 months till Aug

Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday extended the moratorium on payment of loans by another three months till August to provide much-needed relief to borrowers whose income has been hit due to the coronavirus crisis

In March, the central bank had allowed a three-month moratorium on payment of all term loans due between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020

Accordingly, the repayment schedule and all subsequent due dates, as also the tenor for such loans, were shifted across the board by three months. As a result of this moratorium, individuals' EMI repayments of loans taken were not deducted from their bank accounts, providing much-needed liquidity. The EMI payments will restart only once the moratorium time period expires on August 31.

