Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti Suzuki ties up with Cholamandalam Investment & Finance; launches 'Buy-Now-Pay-Later Offer'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2020 11:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 11:38 IST
Maruti Suzuki ties up with Cholamandalam Investment & Finance; launches 'Buy-Now-Pay-Later Offer'

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday announced partnership with Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd to provide customised auto retail financing solutions to retail buyers. The new solution 'Buy-Now-Pay-Later Offer' is aimed to provide customers with easy financing options, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

Under the partnership, the companies are also offering a two-month deferment of Equated Monthly Installment (EMI) to car customers who currently are under resource crunch amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it added. The new solution will allow customers to start paying the EMIs after 60 days of loan disbursement. The offer is available on select Maruti Suzuki models and will be applicable on loan disbursement till June 30, 2020, it added.

Commenting on the partnership, MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "it is aimed to offer comfort to buyers who may have faced liquidity crunch during the COVID-19 lockdown. I am sure that the "Buy-Now-Pay-Later Offer" will encourage customers towards car purchase without putting immediate extra pressure on their pockets." Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co Ltd Executive Director Ravindra Kundu said the synergies between the organisations are aimed towards singular focus to bring benefits to customers. "This partnership will give us a strong foothold in the car financing space, with our 1,094 branches spread across semi urban and rural markets," he added.

Through the partnership, customers can also avail higher loan to value, up to 90 per cent of on-road funding and opt for longer repayment tenure. With Maruti Suzuki's vast network of 3,086 new car retail outlets across 1,964 cities and towns and Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company's extensive branch presence across the country, the offer is expected to benefit many customers, the statement added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: NASA human spaceflight chief resigns; Monkey studies encouraging for coronavirus vaccine and more

OneNet first NZ cloud service provider to be awarded ISO27001 certification

Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

UK healthcare workers begin COVID-19 hydroxychloroquine trial

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

'The French Dispatch' is amazing: composer Alexandre Desplat

The French Dispatch composer Alexandre Desplat says it is disappointing not to see director Wes Andersons latest film premiere on the Croisette at the Cannes Film Festival, which could not take place due to the coronavirus-led shutdown of f...

Poland to extend ban on international flights until June 6

Poland plans to extend a ban on international flights by two weeks until June 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic, state-run news agency PAP said on Friday citing infrastructure ministry documents.A ban on domestic flights will be extended by...

HC refuses to entertain PIL claiming Delhi govt deliberately underplaying COVID-19 crisis

Delhi High Court on Friday refused to entertain a public interest litigation PIL claiming Delhi government was deliberately underplaying the extent of COVID-19 pandemic by establishing a committee which screens reports from hospitals treati...

UK borrowing soars, retail sales plunge as COVID hits economy

Britains government borrowed more than it has done in any month on record in April, pushing up a measure of public debt to close to 100 of economic output, and retail sales fell by a record 18 as the coronavirus crisis hammered the economy....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020