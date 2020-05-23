Protesting scarcity of food, water Shramik Special train passengers hurl brickbats in Unnao station

Protesting scarcity of food, water Shramik Special train passengers hurl brickbats in Unnao stationPTI | Unnao | Updated: 23-05-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 15:16 IST
Passengers of a Shramik Special train on way to Bihar's Darbhanga from Bengaluru, resorted to hurling brickbats in the railway station here on Saturday morning while protesting scarcity of food and water during the travel, an official said. Unnao District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar said the train had no stoppage at Unnao railway station. But since the route was not clear, the train had to stop at the staion, he said.
The passengers complained that there was no arrangement for food and water and during the the train travel. They also alleged that even the toilets had no water. As soon as the train stopped at the station on Saturday morning, passengers got down and throwing stones. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel pacified the passengers and the train started its onward journey.
Kumar said the station master was directed to make all necessary arrangements including potable water at the platforms as per norms. Later, the DM and SP also visited the roadways bus stop and directed the officials concerning to make arrangements for drinking water..
