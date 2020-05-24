Left Menu
Development News Edition

People more worried about economic crisis than coronavirus, says study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2020 18:03 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 18:03 IST
People more worried about economic crisis than coronavirus, says study

People are more worried about economic crisis than health issues emanating from coronavirus pandemic, according to an online study conducted by IIM Lucknow on "Understanding public sentiment during lockdown". The study - conducted by Centre for Marketing in Emerging Economies (CMEE) at IIM Lucknow - revealed that majority (79 per cent) of people are worried and surrounded by feeling of fear (40 per cent) and sadness (22 per cent).

The study, based on responses of participants from 104 cities across 23 states, said majority of respondents are worried about the economic impact of the lockdown. The other dominant fear among the people is the irrational behaviour of people, once the lockdown is lifted.

"Worries of economic impact are top most in mind of people (32 per cent) while fear of others behaving irresponsibly during lockdown (15 per cent) and the uncertainty of it all (16 per cent) are the other key fears. "The single largest reason for worry voiced related to the economic impact of the lockdown following by the uncertainty around how long this will last. Worry of getting infected was not actually their biggest worry (14 per cent)," it said.

The research study was conducted by Satyabhusan Dash and Avinash Jain (IIM Lucknow) in association with Ashu Sabharwal and Ankita Singh ( Qualisys research & consulting) and Mohankrishnan (Former VP, Kantar). It also showed that about 3 out of 5 expressed confidence in the government actions to help India combat the pandemic.

Confidence increased from 57 per cent in Lockdown 1.0 to 63 per cent in Lockdown 2.0 as health infrastructure improved with news of masks, PPE kits arriving and better protocols being set. "Most of the confidence stems from the early lockdown undertaken by government and its efforts to maintain social distancing and contact tracing (70 per cent)," it said.

Twenty nine per cent people surveyed felt good about people cooperating and adhering to required rules, 26 per cent expressed satisfaction with lower number of cases, and 19 per cent appreciated the strong leadership shown by the government, said the study based on 931 respondents. "Fear and sadness are the most dominant emotions for most with over 40 per cent expressing fear and 22 per cent expressing sadness...Between the Lockdown 1.0 & 2.0, while there is not much change in fear as an emotion," it said.

CMEE said the study was conducted online in English across various social media platforms like Facebook, Linkedin and covered the Lockdown 1.0 and 2.0 period (March 25th to May 3rd). Given the nature of these platforms, the survey has a skew predominantly towards male (62 per cent) versus female (38 per cent), higher education (63 per cent post graduation and over) and upper income participants with 40 per cent of over 10 lakh annual income, it added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 confirmed, Who is going to die in the upcoming season?

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 renewal, Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev denied to return

The Family Man Season 3 renewed, Season 2 to release in 2020, says creator

Mindhunter Season 3: Series to have Season 4 & 5, says Holt McCallany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Migration post-COVID 19: Taking cues from the past to rebuild economies

Migrants are an irreplaceable part of even the essential workforce of developed countries and are on the frontline in the fight against the crisis, making an immeasurable contribution to saving the lives of natives with voting rights....

Socialization Post-COVID-19: Local associations and online groups to play crucial role

Though every age group is suffering due to the global lockdown caused by the ensuing COVID-19 pandemic, the challenges before adolescents are unique. Their social space has shrunk drastically, besides, they have become highly vulnerable to ...

Pharma post-COVID 19: Reducing political clout can alter business models

Powerful governments that have historically supported the pharma industry in enforcing global intellectual property rules are changing course and introducing legislation that can override normal patent rights during emergencies....

COVID 19 response: Big data is of big help but concerns remain unanswered

Public monitoring tools developed to fight the pandemic could pave the way to more&#160;invasive&#160;forms of&#160;mass surveillance post COVID-19....

Videos

Latest News

Public returns to St. Peter's Square; pope calls for defence of environment

The public returned to St Peters Square on Sunday to receive Pope Franciss blessing from his window for the first time in nearly three months as he convoked a year of reflection on the environment.Only a few dozen people went to the square,...

Study explains COVID-19's dangerous cardiovascular complications

A recent guide from emergency medicine doctors details the potentially deadly cardiovascular complications COVID-19 can cause, including heart attacks, heart failures, and blood clots, that can lead to strokes. The new paper from UVA Univer...

Making all arrangements for migrant workers' journey back home: Pb CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday urged the states migrant labourers not to travel on foot as his government was making all necessary arrangements for their journey back home by trains or buses. Stressing that there was no ...

Ravi Shastri's 'social distancing huddle' with dogs wins over internet

Indian senior mens team coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday posted pictures of himself and his dogs engaged in a social distancing huddle. As soon as the coach of the Indian team posted the picture on Twitter, fans started going gaga and complimen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020