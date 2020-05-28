Left Menu
Development News Edition

EESL JV becomes fastest-growing Indian company in UK

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 17:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 17:29 IST
EESL JV becomes fastest-growing Indian company in UK

State-run Energy Efficiency Services Ltd on Thursday said its joint venture EnergyPro Assets Ltd (EPAL) has been listed as the fastest growing Indian company in the UK in the 'India meets Britain Tracker 2020' by industry body CII and Grant Thornton. The JV between EESL and British impact focussed energy efficiency firm EnergyPro Asset Management Ltd (EPAM)) has grown at a rapid clip, further reaffirming India’s role as a global energy efficiency pioneer, the state-run company said. The EPAL began its journey when EESL and EPAM joined together to acquire energy service company (ESCO) operations in the UK quickly followed by clinching a share in a grid-scale battery project in Canada. Since then, it has invested Rs 633 crore in the UK and has become a success story for Indian owned companies globally, the EESL said.

The JV emerged as the fastest-growing Indian company in the United Kingdom (UK) in the “India meets Britain Tracker 2020”, developed by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Grant Thornton, the state-run company said. The EPAL’s watershed moment was in 2018 when it acquired Edina, UK’s leading supplier, installer and maintenance provider for Combined, Heat and Power (CHP) solutions. Edina was the first-ever acquisition of an overseas company, by an entity administered under Ministry of Power, it added.

For the EESL, Edina has become a steadfast vehicle for technology and skill transfer from the UK to India. The acquisition has resulted in an active pipeline of 100 MW of trigeneration projects in India worth Rs 1,000 crore, which will support the country’s need for more sustainable cooling solutions. The coronavirus pandemic-driven economic disruption has brought the energy transition into sharp focus. The government is working towards increasing the share of gas to 15 per cent in the energy mix, and gas-based CHP solutions will remain pivotal to this expansion. The overall unconstrained market size for co-gen and tri-gen solutions in India is currently pegged at 15 GW.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha nominates 15 MPs as associate members of delimitation panel

The Lok Sabha Speaker has nominated 15 MPs from Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh as associate members of the Delimitation Commission to assist the panel in redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies...

Home Credit India lays off 1800 employees

Consumer loan finance firm Home Credit India on Thursday said it has reduced its headcount by 1,800 employees due to slowdown caused by COVID-19 crisis. The unprecedented coronavirus pandemic has affected every aspect of our life. It has im...

Delhi violence: Sufficient grounds for arresting 2 Pinjra Tod members, says court

There were sufficient grounds for arrest of two women&#160;women associated with Pinjra Tod group, a collective of women students and alumni of colleges from across Delhi, a court here said on Wednesday while sending them to judicial custod...

Mumbai airport handles 52 flights on Day 4

The Mumbai airport on Thursday operated 52 flights, including 26 outbound services, catering to more than 5,500 passengers on the fourth day of resumption of domestic air services after a two-month break. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020