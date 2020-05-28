Second MoU to expand commerical vehicle output in TN: Daimler

Chennai, May 28 (PTI): Stuttgart-based auto-maker Daimler on Thursday said its Indian subsidiary, signing the second memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Tamil Nadu government to invest Rs 2,277 crore, was designed to expand commercial vehicle production at its facility near here. Daimler India had in 2009 signed the first memorandum of understanding with the state government to produce commercial vehicles.

Currently, the overall investment stands at more than Rs 5,500 crore in the state. The company at its manufacturing facility spread across 400 acre at neighbouring Oragadam, manufactures and sells several products including nine to 55-tonne trucks as well as BharatBenz range of buses, Mercedes-Benz coaches and bus chassis.

On Wednesday, the company officials exchanged documents with the Tamil Nadu government that would attract investments of Rs 2,277 crore to expand commercial vehicle production at the Oragadam plant. The expansion would lead to the generation of an approximate 400 jobs, Daimler India said in a statement.

Commenting on the signing of the second MoU, company MD Satyakam Arya said it (MoU) demonstrates company's unshakeable confidence in the long-term potential of India as a market for commercial vehicles. The company was set up as a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2009 to address four strategic targets -- serve the strategic Indian growth market for commercial vehicles, leverage its potential as an exports base, develop sourcing potentials for Daimler and leverage specific competencies to provide shared services to the Daimler Group.

Since the launch of BharatBenz brand in 2012, the company said it has sold over one lakh trucks and buses in domestic and overseas markets. The company also ships its products to around 50 countries, the company said.

On Wednesday, several companies, including Daimler India, signed pacts with the Tamil Nadu government to make a total investment of Rs 15,100 crore..