Bengal jute mill suspends operation over social distancing norms

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:12 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A jute mill in West Bengal has declared suspension of work, alleging that a section of its workers was not following social distancing norms, one of the conditions for millers to operate during the ongoing lockdown, an official said. The suspension notice was issued by the management of the Cheviot Jute Mill in Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, which triggered protests by the laborers in front of the factory.

"Workers at the night shift were not maintaining social distancing norms prescribed by the administration. The management will be held responsible if the lockdown norms are violated," an official of the jute mill said. Workers of the mill alleged that they were forced to work at a stretch without any break in a shift.

"Traditionally, workers assemble during the tiffin time and take meals together. It is difficult to maintain social distancing in a labor-intensive sector," a union leader said. The government had allowed all jute mills in the state to operate with a reduced workforce and in strict adherence to social distancing norms.

During their protest on Wednesday, workers of the mill turned violent and police were deployed to control the situation. According to locals, policemen baton-charged the agitators, following which they pelted the personnel with stones.

"Eight people were arrested in this connection," police said.

