73 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam, total count 856

The number of COVID-19 cases crossed the 800-mark in Assam on Thursday with 73 people testing positive for the disease, taking the total to 856, state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. Twenty-five new cases were reported in the evening -- 13 from Kamrup (Metro), four from Cachar, three each from Dhemaji and Barpeta and two from Kokrajhar.

Thirty-three cases were reported in the afternoon -- 10 from Nagaon, eight from Kamrup (Metro), seven from Cachar, two each from Karimganj and Hailakandi, one each from Hojai and Dima Hasao, while two are yet to be ascertained. Fifteen new cases were reported in the morning -- 11 from Kamrup (Metro), three from Dibrugarh and one from Lakhimpur.

Of the 856 cases in the northeastern state, 762 are active. Four patients have died in the state, three have migrated and 87 have recovered. Assam saw a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 cases after inter-state movement by road and trains was allowed during the lockdown. A total of 469 coronavirus cases have been detected in the state so far this week.

The state recorded its highest single-day spike of 156 cases on Monday, while 139 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and 101 on Wednesday. Sarma said most of the latest cases are returnees from other states.

The Assam government has decided that everyone coming from outside will be sent for institutional quarantine. No home quarantine will be allowed for the first seven days, till the test results arrive. A total of 72,564 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the state, of which 66,562 have turned out to be negative, according to the daily bulletin issued by the state Health and Family Welfare department.

The state government is following the policy of declaring containment and buffer zones after coronavirus cases are found in particular areas. As on date, there are 46 containment zones in the state -- 14 in Kamrup (Metro), six each in Cachar and Bongaigaon, four in Dhubri, three in Kamrup (Rural), two each in Golaghat, Goalpara and Bishwanath and one each in Majuli, Charaideo, Karbi Anglong, Kokrajhar, Karimganj, Hojai and Nagaon.

Meanwhile, flight operations to and from Dibrugarh and Tezpur airports began from Thursday, with each operating single flights during the day, an airport spokesperson said. Passenger flight services resumed on Monday after a gap of two months. Thirteen domestic flights were scheduled to arrive at and depart from the Lokopriyo Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Thursday, the spokesperson said.

The Assam government has also decided to disburse full salaries and pensions for the month of May and this has been possible due to the release of the devolution grant by the Centre, Sarma, who is also the state finance minister, said. The state government's revenue collection during May has also shown gradual improvement, he added.