Thailand relaxes coronavirus restrictions

Authorities in Thailand are relaxing restrictions imposed two months ago to combat the spread of the coronavirus. Venues allowed to reopen Monday include cinemas, theaters, zoos, and aquariums, but they must limit admissions. Cinemas will be allowed to hold a maximum of 200 people at a time, seated at a safe social distance from each other with the exception of couples.

Other establishments permitted to reopen include massage parlors, gyms, bowling alleys, and sports venues. Restaurants were already allowed to reopen earlier this month but under conditions ensuring social distancing. Malls were previously allowed to reopen, and the new rules change their mandatory closing time from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Commercial passenger flights from abroad remain banned until at least the end of June. Thailand has had just single-digit increases in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for most of May. It announced 11 new cases Friday, bringing the total to 3,076 including 57 deaths.