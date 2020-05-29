Fed's corp bond facility bought 15 ETFs in first days of operations

The Federal Reserve's new facility for corporate bond purchases bought about $1.3 billion of shares in 15 exchange-traded funds in its first week of operation through 158 trades, data released Friday showed.

The Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility made the purchases from 10 securities firms between its launch on May 12 and May 18, the data showed in the Fed's first detailed disclosure of the SMCCF's transactions. Its largest holding as of May 19 was the iShares Iboxx US Dollar Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at $326.3 million. (Reporting By Dan Burns)