Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi penalises two persons in WhatsApp leak case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 14:39 IST
Sebi penalises two persons in WhatsApp leak case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Market regulator Sebi has penalized Shruti Vishal Vora after finding her guilty of releasing unpublished price sensitive information related to financial results of Wipro, Asian Paints, and Mindtree through WhatsApp messages prior to the official announcement by the company. Further, it penalized Parthiv Dalal for similar action in the case of Wipro earnings. In separate orders, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) levied a fine totaling Rs 45 lakh on Vora for her involvement in the three cases, while a penalty of Rs 15 lakh has been imposed on Dalal for Wipro.

Vora has been working in the institutional team at Antique Stock Broking since September 2008 and Dalal has been working as AVP - Sales in the institutional equity team of the same company since January 2015. Earlier, the regulator penalized Vora and one more person for releasing unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) related to financial results of Bajaj Auto and Ambuja Cement through WhatsApp messages.

Some news reports had referred to the circulation of UPSI in various private WhatsApp groups about certain companies ahead of their official announcements to the respective stock exchanges. Against this backdrop, Sebi initiated a preliminary examination in the matter during which search and seizure operation for 26 entities of WhatsApp Group was conducted and about 190 devices, records, among others, were seized.

WhatsApp chats extracted from the seized devices were examined further and while examining the chats, it was found that earnings data and other financial information of around 12 companies were leaked in WhatsApp messages. Wipro, Asian Paints, and Mindtree were among the firms whose quarterly financial results closely matched with the messages circulated in WhatsApp chats.

Accordingly, the regulator carried out an investigation in the matter of circulation of UPSI through WhatsApp messages with respect to three companies to ascertain any possible violation of the PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations during the period December 2016 and May 2017. Sebi probe found that Vora communicated the UPSI related to revenue as well as a profit of Mindtree and Asian Paints for the quarter ended December 2016 and March 2017 respectively to another person (s) through WhatsApp messages. In the case of Wipro, Sebi found that Dalal had forwarded UPSI pertaining to the IT company's revenues and profit for the December 2016 quarter through WhatsApp's message to Vora and she forwarded the same to several other. It was observed that the financial figures of Mindtree, Asian Paints, and Wipro circulated through WhatsApp closely matched with those disclosed subsequently by these companies on exchanges.

Hence, the message related to the three companies would fall under UPSI and such circulation of financial figures through WhatsApp has been considered as communication of UPSI. Vora, being an insider, had communicated the UPSI relating to three companies to other persons through WhatsApp messages, which is in violation of the provisions of PIT Regulations, for which she is liable for the monetary penalty, Sebi said in an order passed on Friday.

The regulator, further, said that Dalal also violated insider trading norms. As per the PIT norms, any person who is in possession of UPSI is regarded as an insider.

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Barbershops, salons to open in Delhi, spas to remain shut: Kejriwal

After being shut for over two months, barbershops and salons will reopen in Delhi, but spas will remain closed, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said while announcing the next-phase of relaxations, even as lockdown in containment zo...

Thailand races to create COVID vaccine, eyes possible medical tourism boost

Momentum is building behind Thailands push to create its own coronavirus vaccine, with more manpower and resources dedicated to the effort amid hopes it could boost medical tourism.Thai trials of an experimental vaccine using monkeys starte...

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city till June 30

Police on Monday extended till June 30 the restrictions on assembly of people under CrPC section 144 in Thane city to curb the spread of coronavirus. Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar issued the prohibitory orders which will be in ...

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

The success of Mirzapur Season 1 was tremendous that compelled the series makers to work on Season 2. It undeniably has become one of the most anticipated Indian crime thriller web television series.The outdoor filming and production for Mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020